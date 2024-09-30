Trump says he has good relations with Zelensky

US presidential candidate Donald Trump said that he had a good relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which was formed after the Ukrainian president helped him avoid impeachment for extorting dirt on Joe Biden. Trump said this in an interview with The Washington Post, reports UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, many anti-Ukrainian right-wingers believe that Trump shares their hostility to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but the US presidential candidate himself has said that he likes Zelenskyy.

I had a good relationship with Zelensky. I like him. Because during the impeachment fraud... he could have said that he didn't know that the conversation was recorded... But instead of coming forward and saying, "Yes, I felt threatened," he said: "He did absolutely nothing wrong" - Trump said.

Addendum

In September 2019, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi initiated an investigation into the impeachment of US President Donald Trump.

The investigation, which preceded the official impeachment, was launched in connection with the statement of an anonymous informant who claimed that President Trump in July 2019 put pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his own personal and political interests, namely to persuade the Ukrainian authorities to investigate the involvement of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son, in corruption schemes in exchange for financial and military assistance.

Recall

Donald Trump said that if he wins the election, his team will work to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible. He emphasized his good relations with Zelenskyy and Putin as an advantage for resolving the conflict.