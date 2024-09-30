ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 100812 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107690 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173838 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141437 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145246 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139804 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185434 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112143 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175656 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104781 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump says he has good relations with Zelensky

Trump says he has good relations with Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18928 views

Donald Trump spoke about his good relationship with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which developed after the impeachment case. According to Trump, the Ukrainian president helped him without confirming the accusations of pressure.

US presidential candidate Donald Trump said that he had a good relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which was formed after the Ukrainian president helped him avoid impeachment for extorting dirt on Joe Biden. Trump said this in an interview with The Washington Post, reports UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, many anti-Ukrainian right-wingers believe that Trump shares their hostility to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but the US presidential candidate himself has said that he likes Zelenskyy.

I had a good relationship with Zelensky. I like him. Because during the impeachment fraud... he could have said that he didn't know that the conversation was recorded... But instead of coming forward and saying, "Yes, I felt threatened," he said: "He did absolutely nothing wrong"

- Trump said.

Addendum

In September 2019, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi initiated an investigation into the impeachment of US President Donald Trump.

The investigation, which preceded the official impeachment, was launched in connection with the statement of an anonymous informant who claimed that President Trump in July 2019 put pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his own personal and political interests, namely to persuade the Ukrainian authorities to investigate the involvement of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son, in corruption schemes in exchange for financial and military assistance.

Recall

Donald Trump said that if he wins the election, his team will work to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible. He emphasized his good relations with Zelenskyy and Putin as an advantage for resolving the conflict.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
