Trump's threat to impose a 200% tariff on European wines: France and Spain have reacted
Kyiv • UNN
The French Prime Minister called Trump's statement about raising tariffs on alcohol from the EU a provocation. The Spanish government called for calm and firmness.
French Prime Minister François Bayrou called US President Donald Trump's statement on raising the duty on European champagne, wines and other alcoholic beverages by 200% a provocation. This is reported by UNN with reference to TF1.
Details
Bayrou rejected the idea of abandoning the 50% duty on American whiskey and called for a more restrained attitude to Trump's statements.
We cannot allow ourselves to be broken by such threats. It is important that we, Europeans, show who we are and that we will not give in to such threats
In turn, Spanish Minister of Agriculture Luis Planas spoke in a similar vein, noting that this "announcement, like any other, comes and goes".
"We remain calm, but also demonstrate firmness. We are ready to talk and negotiate, but if necessary, we will not give up our firmness in protecting our producers and our interests, both Spanish and European," - wrote the Spanish official on the X network.
Recall
US President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 200% duty on all wines and other alcoholic products from the European Union if the EU does not abolish the 50% duty on whiskey from the United States. According to him, this will be very good for American wine and sparkling wine companies.
