Albanian authorities have blocked TikTok for 12 months to protect young people after the death of a 14-year-old boy. The decision has sparked criticism over restrictions on freedom of speech and possible censorship.
President of Ukraine met with Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Dinh at the World Economic Forum. The parties discussed trade development and agreed to increase the supply of agricultural products.
Zelenskyy and Rama signed an agreement in Davos on 10 years of cooperation between the countries. Albania will provide military assistance and support the training of Ukrainian pilots for F-16s.
The Albanian government will block access to TikTok for one year starting in January. The decision was made after a deadly fight between teenagers near a school in Tirana, provoked by a conflict on social media.
An Italian navy ship has delivered 16 migrants to Albania under a new agreement between the countries. This is the first group of refugees to be accommodated in the new reception center in the port of Shenjin.
Luxembourg hosts the second ministerial meeting of the Albanian EU Accession Conference. Negotiations on Cluster 1 “Fundamentals”, which includes 8 key areas and chapters, were opened.
Albanian police dispersed opposition protesters with tear gas.
Opposition protesters in Albania threw Molotov cocktails at the government building and city hall, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama over corruption charges and the release of opposition leader Sali Berisha from house arrest.
Zelensky discussed with Chilean President Boris the situation in the Kharkiv region, where Russia is trying to expand its invasion, and Borich confirmed his participation in the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland.
Annalena Berbock was awarded the Order of Yaroslav the wise, third class, which the president of Ukraine awarded her at the end of last year by decree.
Pinchas Goldschmidt, president of the Conference of European Rabbis and former chief rabbi of moscow, will receive the Charlemagne International Prize for his outstanding contribution to the unification of Europe and his commitment to interreligious exchange.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects French President Macron to present details of new ideas to strengthen Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv.
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama emphasized the importance of maintaining a clear pro-Ukrainian position and continuing to provide weapons to Ukraine, noting that the loss of clarity threatens to enter a phase of darkness, and that stopping the supply of weapons would be cynical and absurd.
Zelenskyy warned that if russia survives its aggression against Ukraine and Putin remains in power, Moscow will try to destabilize other countries, such as the Baltic states and Moldova.
Zelenskiy announces agreements to strengthen Ukrainian artillery after the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit.
A Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit marking the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has begun in Tirana, Albania, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Albanian prime minister for his support.
President Zelenskyy signed a Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation with the Prime Minister of Albania, and the parties discussed Ukraine's defense needs and possible joint arms production.
President Zelenskyy visits Tirana, Albania, to meet with Prime Minister Edi Rama and attend the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit to discuss defense cooperation, support for Ukraine's peace efforts, and their common path to Euro-Atlantic integration.
Albania's Constitutional Court has approved an agreement with Italy to establish temporary migrant detention centers in Albania. Previously, the agreement was challenged by the opposition, but now it is expected to be ratified by the Albanian parliament, where the party of Prime Minister Edi Rama has a majority.