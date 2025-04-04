$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 8112 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 15718 views

06:32 PM • 15718 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 56569 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 199739 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 115239 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 378615 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302375 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212549 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243575 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254778 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 120424 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50103 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64076 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 35782 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 119080 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 119782 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 01:12 PM • 199739 views
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 199739 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 06:27 AM • 378615 views
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 378615 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 248435 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302375 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10681 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 36285 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64581 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50608 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 120926 views
Edi Rama

Albania blocks TikTok for one year for the sake of youth safety

Albanian authorities have blocked TikTok for 12 months to protect young people after the death of a 14-year-old boy. The decision has sparked criticism over restrictions on freedom of speech and possible censorship.

News of the World • March 14, 07:41 AM • 13646 views

Zelenskyy had phone conversations with four European leaders. The Presidential Administration provided details

The President of Ukraine discussed military support and cooperation with the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands, Albania, Britain and Greece. Key topics included the delivery of F-16s, security guarantees and joint European initiatives.

Politics • February 22, 05:43 PM • 41551 views

Zelenskyy and Vietnamese Prime Minister discuss economic cooperation

President of Ukraine met with Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Dinh at the World Economic Forum. The parties discussed trade development and agreed to increase the supply of agricultural products.

Economy • January 22, 02:20 AM • 64447 views

Ukraine and Albania signed a bilateral security agreement: what does it provide for

Zelenskyy and Rama signed an agreement in Davos on 10 years of cooperation between the countries. Albania will provide military assistance and support the training of Ukrainian pilots for F-16s.

War • January 21, 07:24 PM • 45121 views

TikTok will be blocked in Albania: how long will the restriction last

The Albanian government will block access to TikTok for one year starting in January. The decision was made after a deadly fight between teenagers near a school in Tirana, provoked by a conflict on social media.

News of the World • December 21, 06:44 PM • 23240 views

First Italian ship with migrants reaches Albania as part of agreement to rescue refugees in international waters

An Italian navy ship has delivered 16 migrants to Albania under a new agreement between the countries. This is the first group of refugees to be accommodated in the new reception center in the port of Shenjin.

News of the World • October 16, 12:15 PM • 13164 views

EU starts actual membership talks with Albania

Luxembourg hosts the second ministerial meeting of the Albanian EU Accession Conference. Negotiations on Cluster 1 “Fundamentals”, which includes 8 key areas and chapters, were opened.

News of the World • October 15, 10:42 AM • 10673 views

Zelenskyy meets with leaders of Albania, North Macedonia, Greece and Slovenia

The President of Ukraine discussed the situation at the front and defense needs with the prime ministers of the three countries and the President of Slovenia. Zelenskyy thanked for the solidarity and support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

War • October 9, 07:46 PM • 47477 views

Albanian police use gas against opposition protesters

Albanian police dispersed opposition protesters with tear gas.

News of the World • October 8, 01:02 AM • 19419 views

In Albania, demonstrators throw Molotov cocktails at the government building

Opposition protesters in Albania threw Molotov cocktails at the government building and city hall, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama over corruption charges and the release of opposition leader Sali Berisha from house arrest.

Society • July 12, 09:10 AM • 85568 views

Chilean president confirms participation in peace summit - Zelensky

Zelensky discussed with Chilean President Boris the situation in the Kharkiv region, where Russia is trying to expand its invasion, and Borich confirmed his participation in the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland.

War • May 22, 03:56 PM • 51932 views

Albania to be represented at peace summit - Zelensky

Albania will be represented at the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland, which was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama.

Politics • May 22, 02:53 PM • 25891 views

For supporting Ukraine: Zelensky awarded German Foreign Minister Berbock with the order

Annalena Berbock was awarded the Order of Yaroslav the wise, third class, which the president of Ukraine awarded her at the end of last year by decree.

Politics • May 21, 02:25 PM • 18455 views

Former Chief Rabbi of moscow to receive Charlemagne International Prize

Pinchas Goldschmidt, president of the Conference of European Rabbis and former chief rabbi of moscow, will receive the Charlemagne International Prize for his outstanding contribution to the unification of Europe and his commitment to interreligious exchange.

News of the World • May 9, 09:51 AM • 22970 views

Zelensky reacts to Macron's statement that sending Western troops to Ukraine cannot be ruled out

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects French President Macron to present details of new ideas to strengthen Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv.

War • February 28, 03:24 PM • 25208 views

Albania will take part in the first Global Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked international partners for their support and said that Albania was ready to join the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

War • February 28, 02:57 PM • 23870 views

We should not play with fire, we need to have a clear position on Ukraine - Albanian Prime Minister

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama emphasized the importance of maintaining a clear pro-Ukrainian position and continuing to provide weapons to Ukraine, noting that the loss of clarity threatens to enter a phase of darkness, and that stopping the supply of weapons would be cynical and absurd.

War • February 28, 02:38 PM • 25459 views

Zelensky names the countries that will be at risk if russia is allowed to survive in its aggression against Ukraine

Zelenskyy warned that if russia survives its aggression against Ukraine and Putin remains in power, Moscow will try to destabilize other countries, such as the Baltic states and Moldova.

War • February 28, 02:08 PM • 23696 views

Zelenskyy on the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit: there are agreements to strengthen artillery

Zelenskiy announces agreements to strengthen Ukrainian artillery after the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit.

Politics • February 28, 01:38 PM • 20202 views

Cynical and absurd: Albanian Prime Minister on the statements of some people in Europe that stopping the supply of weapons to Ukraine will bring peace

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama criticized those in Europe who claim that stopping arms supplies to Ukraine will bring peace, calling this viewpoint cynical and absurd.

War • February 28, 01:22 PM • 23416 views

Zelenskyy and Albanian PM open Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

A Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit marking the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has begun in Tirana, Albania, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Albanian prime minister for his support.

War • February 28, 11:19 AM • 29710 views

Ukraine and Albania sign cooperation agreement, discuss potential joint arms production - Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy signed a Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation with the Prime Minister of Albania, and the parties discussed Ukraine's defense needs and possible joint arms production.

War • February 28, 10:17 AM • 23826 views

Zelenskyy's meeting with Albanian Prime Minister begins

Zelenskiy meets with Albanian Prime Minister Rama in Tirana.

Politics • February 28, 08:49 AM • 24134 views

Zelensky in Albania: details of the visit became known

President Zelenskyy visited Albania to participate in the Summit in Support of Ukraine and meet with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama to sign agreements between the two countries.

Politics • February 28, 08:21 AM • 26030 views

Meeting with the Prime Minister of Albania and the summit: Zelenskyy to discuss defense cooperation and Euro-Atlantic path in Tirana

President Zelenskyy visits Tirana, Albania, to meet with Prime Minister Edi Rama and attend the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit to discuss defense cooperation, support for Ukraine's peace efforts, and their common path to Euro-Atlantic integration.

Politics • February 28, 07:52 AM • 26239 views

Albania's Constitutional Court approves agreement with Italy to establish migrant detention centers

Albania's Constitutional Court has approved an agreement with Italy to establish temporary migrant detention centers in Albania. Previously, the agreement was challenged by the opposition, but now it is expected to be ratified by the Albanian parliament, where the party of Prime Minister Edi Rama has a majority.

News of the World • January 30, 09:11 AM • 21571 views