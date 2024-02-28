$41.340.03
Cynical and absurd: Albanian Prime Minister on the statements of some people in Europe that stopping the supply of weapons to Ukraine will bring peace

Kyiv

 • 23416 views

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama criticized those in Europe who claim that stopping arms supplies to Ukraine will bring peace, calling this viewpoint cynical and absurd.

Cynical and absurd: Albanian Prime Minister on the statements of some people in Europe that stopping the supply of weapons to Ukraine will bring peace

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said that the statements of some people in Europe that stopping the provision of weapons to Ukraine will bring peace are not only cynical but also absurd. He said this during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Albania, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

We also hear, with a certain unease I must admit, that we hear people in Europe who say that helping Ukraine and giving Ukraine the means to defend its state and people is what contributes to the war. They say that stopping the supply of weapons to Ukraine will bring peace. This is not only cynical, but also absurd, because you cannot stop the battle by depriving the victims of weapons

- Rama said.

He emphasized that Ukraine deserves to be supported in all possible ways.

Ukraine deserves to be supported in every way possible to resist and to make sure that any peace that comes after this war is a just peace. A peace that is based on President Zelensky's 10-point plan, which we support

- Rama emphasized.

Addendum

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Western  countries should stop arming Ukraine.

Ukraine and Albania signed a cooperation agreementand discussed potential joint arms production.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

