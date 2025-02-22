Zelenskyy had phone conversations with four European leaders. The Presidential Administration provided details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held phone conversations with the prime ministers of the Netherlands, Albania, the United Kingdom, and Greece and thanked them for their support, UNN reports citing the Presidential Office.

Details

In a conversation with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof, the President expressed gratitude for the assistance and readiness to increase support for Ukraine. Our country expects to continue the delivery of F-16 aircraft this year. The Netherlands shares our position: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about Europe without Europe. The President emphasized that both countries share an understanding of the need to strengthen military power as a guarantee of security for Ukraine and our entire Europe.

The Head of State discussed European diplomatic initiatives, joint projects and developments with Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama. The President emphasized the importance of Europe's presence at the negotiating table. Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Albanian government and people for their assistance to Ukraine.

During a conversation with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer, the President emphasized that Europe must be at the table to achieve a just peace and form strong security guarantees. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keir Starmer agreed on military cooperation, joint steps and events for the next week, which will be very busy.

With the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the parties discussed the development of cooperation between the states, joint European projects, security guarantees and the increase of defense potential. The President emphasized that Ukraine looks forward to working together on important initiatives during Greece's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council.

