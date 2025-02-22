Zelenskyy had phone conversations with four European leaders. The Presidential Administration provided details

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Zelenskyy had phone conversations with four European leaders. The Presidential Administration provided details

Zelenskyy had phone conversations with four European leaders. The Presidential Administration provided details

Kyiv  •  UNN

The President of Ukraine discussed military support and cooperation with the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands, Albania, Britain and Greece. Key topics included the delivery of F-16s, security guarantees and joint European initiatives.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held phone conversations with the prime ministers of the Netherlands, Albania, the United Kingdom, and Greece and thanked them for their support, UNN reports citing the Presidential Office.

Details

In a conversation with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof, the President expressed gratitude for the assistance and readiness to increase support for Ukraine. Our country expects to continue the delivery of F-16 aircraft this year. The Netherlands shares our position: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about Europe without Europe. The President emphasized that both countries share an understanding of the need to strengthen military power as a guarantee of security for Ukraine and our entire Europe.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects F-16 deliveries to continue this year

The Head of State discussed European diplomatic initiatives, joint projects and developments with Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama. The President emphasized the importance of Europe's presence at the negotiating table. Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Albanian government and people for their assistance to Ukraine.

During a conversation with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer, the President emphasized that Europe must be at the table to achieve a just peace and form strong security guarantees. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keir Starmer agreed on military cooperation, joint steps and events for the next week, which will be very busy.

They agreed on military cooperation, joint steps and activities for the next week: Zelensky on his conversation with Starmer

With the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the parties discussed the development of cooperation between the states, joint European projects, security guarantees and the increase of defense potential. The President emphasized that Ukraine looks forward to working together on important initiatives during Greece's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council.

Trump calls Zelensky a "dictator": how European leaders react

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
edi-ramaEdi Rama
kyriakos-mitsotakisKyriakos Mitsotakis
albaniaAlbania
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
greeceGreece
netherlandsNetherlands
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

