Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects F-16 deliveries to continue this year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and noted that Kyiv expects to continue supplying F-16s this year, UNN reports.

According to Zelenskyy, an important conversation took place about a just end to the war and strengthening unity in Europe.

He noted that the Netherlands shares the position of official Kyiv: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about Europe without Europe.

We are united in our understanding of the need to strengthen our military power as a guarantee of security for Ukraine and our entire Europe. We are grateful to the Netherlands for all their assistance and readiness to continue and increase their support for Ukraine, which is important for the stability of the whole of Europe. We expect the delivery of F-16s to continue this year. The skies over Ukraine must be closed and safe - Zelensky summarized.

