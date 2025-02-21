The delivery of the first of 30 Belgian aircraft is postponed until the end of the year due to delays in the delivery of F-35 aircraft from the United States. This was announced by the Chief of the Belgian General Staff Frederic Vansina, LaLibre reports, according to UNN.

When we receive the F-35, we will gradually be able to transfer the F-16 to Ukraine, - Vansina said.

De Kroo's government has reached an agreement with Ukraine to supply as many aircraft as possible.

Wangxing also added: "We hope that we will be able to start delivering F-16s to Ukraine by the end of the year." When asked by a journalist how many, Van said it was not yet known. "There is a possibility that Belgium will eventually deliver up to thirty aircraft. We will be the country that will supply the most F-16s to Ukraine. This is a huge contribution from our country.

We will rely on F-16s until the end of 2028 to defend our country. Only in 2027 will the F-35 replace them. Thus, thirty F-16s will be delivered gradually over the next three to four years.

He added that some of the F-16s could be used in combat, as they will not cross the 8,000-hour threshold. As for those that have reached this threshold, "Ukrainians can use them as spare parts.

Recall

As UNN previously reported, Belgium was to supply F-16 fighters to Ukraine by the end of 2024. This was announced by Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo and Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder. It was noted that the government would not wait until 2025 to deliver the planes, as previously planned.