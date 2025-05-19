Vance on negotiations for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine: "at a dead end"

U.S. Vice President Jay Dee Vance stated that negotiations on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine have reached a dead end and suggested that the U.S. may "leave." UNN reports this with reference to Sky News.

Details

Jay Dee Vance spoke about the war in Ukraine, warning that if Russia is not ready for dialogue, then "eventually the U.S. will have to say that this is not their war."

He added that Putin, who is about to talk to Donald Trump, "doesn't seem to know" how to get out of the war.

Sky News writes that Vance expects Trump to ask Putin if he is "serious" about peace.

"We understand that there is a certain impasse here. And I think the president will say to Putin: "Are you serious? Are you really committed to this?" – Vance told reporters, preparing to leave Italy after meeting with Pope Leo.

Addition

The White House confirmed that a conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is scheduled for later today, and after that the American leader is going to talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced telephone talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for Monday at 17:00 (10:00 local time). And after that - with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the leaders of NATO member countries.

Later, the Kremlin confirmed the same time of the planned talks with Putin.

U.S. President Donald Trump's chief negotiator, Steve Witkoff, who is working on the issue of the Russian-Ukrainian war, predicts a "successful" telephone conversation between Trump and Putin on Monday, May 19. In his opinion, this conversation will "greatly help determine where we are and how we should complete these negotiations."

On the eve of the telephone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Kier Starmer discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with the leaders of the United States, Italy, France and Germany.