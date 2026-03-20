Olga Kharlan and Luigi Samele revealed the gender of their unborn child

$43.960.0750.500.02
ukenru
Exclusive
05:00 PM • 3806 views
How Ukrainians find happiness during the great war: figures, facts, and advice from a psychotherapist
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 14421 views
"We couldn't believe our eyes" - Ukrainian military in the Middle East on American defense
Exclusive
02:50 PM • 13527 views
The first phase of Russia's spring-summer offensive failed - what's next?
01:46 PM • 15601 views
228 Ukrainian specialists have already been sent to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
01:36 PM • 17312 views
Ukraine wants to know the dates for the upcoming trilateral meeting at a bilateral meeting with the US - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 24331 views
"Fuel cashback" launched and gas station prices jumped again: what's happening with fuel on March 20 and what to expect next
12:29 PM • 16914 views
SBS destroyed Russian Ka-52 with an FPV drone in Donetsk region - "Madyar" showed videoVideo
Exclusive
March 20, 11:43 AM • 15844 views
Companies are in no hurry to join Defence City due to imperfect legislation - lawyer
March 20, 10:47 AM • 18491 views
Patriarch Filaret dies at 98
March 20, 08:59 AM • 19191 views
Cashback on fuel starts in Ukraine - what you need to know
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
1.1m/s
58%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Odrex Clinic attacks freedom of speech and tries to "silence" journalists through courtMarch 20, 09:24 AM • 37397 views
Nuclear facility "Neutron Source" in Kharkiv operated on generators for three days - IAEAMarch 20, 09:34 AM • 21411 views
BTS released a new album after a four-year hiatus and are preparing for a grand show in SeoulVideoMarch 20, 09:59 AM • 26113 views
Hundreds of billions of dollars for Ukraine: activists at the Polish embassy demanded that a Polish court recognize the decision of a Ukrainian courtPhotoVideoMarch 20, 11:49 AM • 15876 views
When will the cherry blossoms bloom in Uzhhorod and what else is worth seeing in the city?Photo12:40 PM • 24580 views
Publications
"We couldn't believe our eyes" - Ukrainian military in the Middle East on American defense
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 14439 views
"Fuel cashback" launched and gas station prices jumped again: what's happening with fuel on March 20 and what to expect next
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 24337 views
When will the cherry blossoms bloom in Uzhhorod and what else is worth seeing in the city?Photo12:40 PM • 24846 views
Odrex Clinic attacks freedom of speech and tries to "silence" journalists through courtMarch 20, 09:24 AM • 37657 views
When is the spring equinox in 2026 - traditions and beliefsMarch 19, 01:10 PM • 51682 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Rustem Umerov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Olga Kharlan and Luigi Samele revealed the gender of their unborn childVideo05:17 PM • 1390 views
Bruce Willis celebrates 71st birthday: rare photos with granddaughter and family support despite illnessPhoto03:18 PM • 6426 views
IEA advises working from home and flying less due to rising energy prices02:28 PM • 6362 views
Irena Karpa recalled how she transitioned from second-hand clothes to Ukrainian designersVideo01:32 PM • 10626 views
BTS released a new album after a four-year hiatus and are preparing for a grand show in SeoulVideoMarch 20, 09:59 AM • 26309 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
MIM-104 Patriot

Olga Kharlan and Luigi Samele revealed the gender of their unborn child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1392 views

Ukrainian saber fencer Olga Kharlan is expecting a girl with Italian Luigi Samele. The couple announced the pregnancy through a tender photoshoot on Instagram.

Olga Kharlan and Luigi Samele revealed the gender of their unborn child

Legendary Ukrainian saber fencer Olga Kharlan shared the joyful news of an addition to her family. Together with her fiancé, Italian fencer Luigi Samele, the athlete revealed the gender of their future child, UNN reports with reference to the athlete's Instagram.

Details

It is worth noting that the couple chose an intimate way to announce this joyful news, foregoing lavish celebrations and opting for an atmospheric photoshoot.

It is worth noting that in the photos, kept in extremely delicate light tones, the expectant parents look touching and natural: Kharlan shows off her rounded belly in a restrained image, and Samele gently supports her and does not hide his sincere emotions.

A special emphasis in the shooting is placed on the laconic inscription on the athlete's belly — "It's a girl", which became the main symbol of this event. Thus, it is clear that Olga will be the mother of a girl.

The publication quickly caused a wave of warm reactions on social networks: fans and colleagues of the couple actively congratulate them on the upcoming birth of their daughter.

Olga Kharlan is pregnant for the first time: the Olympic champion shared the joyful news03.02.26, 14:45 • 4019 views

Stanislav Karmazin

SportsUNN Lite
Social network
Italy
Ukraine