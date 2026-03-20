Olga Kharlan and Luigi Samele revealed the gender of their unborn child

Legendary Ukrainian saber fencer Olga Kharlan shared the joyful news of an addition to her family. Together with her fiancé, Italian fencer Luigi Samele, the athlete revealed the gender of their future child, UNN reports with reference to the athlete's Instagram.

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It is worth noting that the couple chose an intimate way to announce this joyful news, foregoing lavish celebrations and opting for an atmospheric photoshoot.

It is worth noting that in the photos, kept in extremely delicate light tones, the expectant parents look touching and natural: Kharlan shows off her rounded belly in a restrained image, and Samele gently supports her and does not hide his sincere emotions.

A special emphasis in the shooting is placed on the laconic inscription on the athlete's belly — "It's a girl", which became the main symbol of this event. Thus, it is clear that Olga will be the mother of a girl.

The publication quickly caused a wave of warm reactions on social networks: fans and colleagues of the couple actively congratulate them on the upcoming birth of their daughter.

Olga Kharlan is pregnant for the first time: the Olympic champion shared the joyful news