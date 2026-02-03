$42.970.16
Olga Kharlan is pregnant for the first time: the Olympic champion shared the joyful news

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

Ukrainian Olympic fencing champion Olga Kharlan is pregnant for the first time. She announced this on social media with her fiancé, Italian fencer Luigi Samele.

Olga Kharlan is pregnant for the first time: the Olympic champion shared the joyful news
Photo: www.instagram.com/olgakharlan/

Ukrainian Olympic fencing champion Olga Kharlan is preparing for a new stage in her life - the athlete is pregnant for the first time. This is reported by UNN with reference to Olga's Instagram.

Details

The 35-year-old Ukrainian announced the joyful news publicly, sharing a video on social media. As we can see, Kharlan appeared in the frame with her fiancé - Italian fencer Luigi Samele.

The video clearly shows the athlete's rounded belly, which became the main confirmation of the changes in her life.

Olga accompanied the publication with a short but symbolic caption, hinting at the beginning of a new, special chapter. Subscribers warmly supported the couple and congratulated them on the joyful news.

The best chapter is about to begin

- the athlete wrote.

Additionally

Kharlan and Samele have been in a relationship for several years, and in 2024 they announced their engagement. The future child will be the firstborn for both athletes.

Recall

Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan appeared on the cover of Playboy Ukraine's September 2024 issue.

