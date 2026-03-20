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SBS destroyed Russian Ka-52 with an FPV drone in Donetsk region - "Madyar" showed video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7978 views

Unmanned Systems Forces hit a Ka-52 Alligator near Nadiivka in Donetsk region. The crew tried to evacuate after landing but was eliminated by drones.

SBS destroyed Russian Ka-52 with an FPV drone in Donetsk region - "Madyar" showed video
illustrative photo

Warriors of the Unmanned Systems Forces hunted down a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter with a fiber-optic FPV drone, and also destroyed the enemy crew that was trying to evacuate. This was reported by the commander of the SBS Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, UNN reports.

Details

"The enemy helicopter was hunted down with a fiber-optic FPV drone by the pilots of the "Baltika" crew of the 1st battalion "Predators of the Heights" of the 59th brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces in the area of the settlement of Nadiyivka (Donetsk region). As a result of the emergency landing, the helicopter crew tried to escape. Drones of the pilots of the 1st battalion of the 414th separate brigade "Madyar's Birds" arrived "to help" the enemy pilots and completed the worm's trip," "Madyar" wrote on social networks, showing the video.

Addition

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of March 19, Russian troops have lost 349 helicopters in Ukraine.

According to OSINT analysts, Russia has lost 66 Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopters in the war against Ukraine, of which 52 were destroyed, 13 were damaged, and one was shot down and captured in the Kyiv region in April 2022.

Russia's losses for the day amounted to over 1,600 soldiers and almost one and a half thousand drones - General Staff20.03.26, 08:05 • 4560 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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