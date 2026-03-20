Russia's losses for the day amounted to over 1,600 soldiers and almost one and a half thousand drones - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated data on the occupiers' losses for March 19. The enemy lost over 1,600 soldiers, 1,480 UAVs, 3 tanks, and 245 units of automotive equipment.
On March 19, Russian troops lost 1610 soldiers and 1480 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.03.26 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1,285,700 (+1610) killed
- tanks ‒ 11,789 (+3)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 24,254 (+21)
- artillery systems ‒ 38,569 (+31)
- MLRS ‒ 1691 (0)
- air defense systems ‒ 1333 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 435 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 349 (0)
- operational-tactical UAVs ‒ 187,204 (+1480)
- cruise missiles ‒ 4468 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 33 (0)
- submarines ‒ 2 (0)
- vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 84,374 (+245)
- special equipment ‒ 4096 (+4)
Data is being updated.
Recall
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated about the increased enemy activity and Russia's plans to recruit another 409,000 military personnel in 2026.
Trilateral talks on ending the war in Ukraine may resume in the near future - Zelenskyy19.03.26, 17:11 • 4086 views