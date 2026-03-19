Trilateral talks on ending the war in Ukraine may resume in the near future - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the possible resumption of trilateral talks involving Kyiv, the United States, and Russia on ending the war in the near future, but it is necessary to ensure that the Russians do not come to these talks with the feeling that their position has significantly strengthened. Zelenskyy stated this during his address to the participants of the European Council meeting, as reported by UNN.

Over the past few days, we have received signals from the American side that negotiations may resume soon. But with what mood will the Russian side come to the negotiations this time? It is up to all of us to ensure that the Russians do not come to these negotiations with the feeling that their position has significantly strengthened. And not only because of the situation around Iran, which is causing a rise in world oil prices. - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that, firstly, the Russians see the active use of air defense missiles in the Middle East and the Gulf region, and they may think that Ukraine will face a shortage of such missiles.

Secondly, Zelenskyy emphasized that the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia is at a dead end.

It could continue to pressure Russia, forcing it to move towards real peace. - noted the President.

He added that, thirdly, the United States has eased some sanctions against Russia, and this brings significant funds to Putin's war budget.

Next. For the third month in a row, the most important financial security guarantee for Ukraine from Europe – a support package of 90 billion euros for this and next year – is not working. This is critically important for us. This is a resource for protecting lives. And the fifth point: even today we do not know for sure whether this support will be unblocked. - adds the head of state.

The President noted that Ukraine appreciates Europe's support in protecting against Russian attacks, especially regarding air defense and drone production, and emphasized the need to continue using every opportunity to find missiles for Patriot systems.

That is why the PURL program is useful. We know: not everyone likes the idea of using part of the 90 billion to buy missiles for Patriot through PURL, if there are no other options. But if there are really no other options, it is necessary to protect against Russian ballistic attacks – it is a matter of saving lives. - added the President.

In addition, the head of state emphasized that Russia must clearly understand and truly feel that Ukraine will be in Europe and this cannot be stopped.

That is why we are carrying out internal reforms and working at the external level to ensure a clear date for Ukraine's accession to the EU. If a clear date is set, it will mean that Russia will not be able to block our accession in any way. You see how various things are blocked and how difficult it is for a united Europe to implement even already adopted decisions. This should not happen with the opening of clusters for Ukraine or with our accession – it is a matter of trust, security, and the future. - summarized Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukraine expects that the EU will ensure the unblocking of a 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine; its receipt is important, and as soon as possible.