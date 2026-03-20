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228 Ukrainian specialists have already been sent to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5138 views

Ukrainian specialists are sharing their experience in combating Shahed drones in Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. The number of involved experts has increased to 228 people.

228 Ukrainian specialists have already been sent to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

Currently, 228 Ukrainian experts have been engaged in the Middle East, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters, as reported by UNN.

It's no longer 210, but 228 of our experts are there – in Qatar, in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, we are also working with Kuwait. I will not disclose details, we are working. We are on the ground.

- said Zelenskyy.

"I want to say that local air defense specialists are quite high-level, by the way, but they work more with ballistic missiles, and as for small air defense, how to work against massive 'Shahed' attacks, I think no one has such experience except us," the President noted.

Recall

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the work of Ukrainian teams in the Middle Eastern countries.

Ukraine is working with 5 countries on countering 'Shaheds', and there are also requests from the American side - Zelenskyy received Umerov's report from his trip to the Middle East20.03.26, 13:27 • 2878 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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