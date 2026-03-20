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Hundreds of billions of dollars for Ukraine: activists at the Polish embassy demanded that a Polish court recognize the decision of a Ukrainian court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 674 views

Hundreds of billions of dollars for Ukraine: activists at the Polish embassy demanded that a Polish court recognize the decision of a Ukrainian court.

Hundreds of billions of dollars for Ukraine: activists at the Polish embassy demanded that a Polish court recognize the decision of a Ukrainian court

An action was held in Kyiv near the Polish embassy demanding the enforcement of Ukrainian court decisions on the recovery of funds from Russia.

The participants of the event stated that there is a problem with the delay in considering such cases in Polish courts. According to them, the decision of the Ukrainian court remains unaddressed for months, despite the requirements of international law for their immediate consideration.

As the activists noted, an official appeal has already been submitted to the embassy calling for assistance in accelerating the relevant procedures.

"These cases are not considered for months, although international law directly requires doing so without delay," the participants of the action stated.

The appeal is based on the decision of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv, which provides for the possibility of recovering funds from Russia as a defendant in a civil case. This is a new approach that allows considering the actions of the aggressor state as a civil offense.

This creates grounds for the subsequent recovery of funds from frozen Russian assets abroad and the transfer of hundreds of billions of dollars to the state of Ukraine as collected penalties, according to the notarial obligation of the injured party.

Activists emphasize that the issue has economic and security significance for Ukraine, the Republic of Poland, and the European Union.

"In wartime conditions, this is not just bureaucracy – it is a matter of access to resources necessary for the defense and recovery of Ukraine," the appeal states.

In case of a positive decision by the Polish side, the amount of funds to be recovered could reach almost a trillion dollars.

The organizers of the action emphasize that this is not about political pressure, but about the need to ensure compliance with international law.

They also called on Polish citizens and Ukrainians abroad to join similar actions planned for June 25-26 in Gdańsk.

Lilia Podolyak

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