When will the cherry blossoms bloom in Uzhhorod and what else is worth seeing in the city?

Uzhhorod in spring attracts with cherry blossoms, as well as historical monuments that form a unique walking route. From pink alleys in the center to a medieval castle and ancient temples, the city offers a combination of nature, architecture, and cultural heritage that can be seen in one visit. UNN will tell you more about where to spend an interesting weekend in Uzhhorod and when you can enjoy the landscapes of blooming cherry blossoms in the city.

Cherry blossoms in Uzhhorod

Cherry blossom is one of the main tourist events in Uzhhorod, attracting thousands of visitors every year. The city has the largest cherry blossom alley in Europe, planted back in 1923, and in spring, hundreds of trees bloom simultaneously, turning the streets into a continuous pink space. Usually, the first flowers appear after April 10, if the spring is warm, and the peak of flowering falls on April 18-25 and lasts from one to two weeks depending on weather conditions, at which time the city becomes completely pink. In case of a cold spring, this period may shift to early May. The main locations for walks and photos are concentrated in the Halagov (Czech Quarter) area, particularly on Brashchaikiv, Rakotsi streets and Bachynskyi Square, as well as on Nezalezhnosti Embankment, Dovzhenka, Mytna and Kapitulyana streets. It is here that the oldest trees have been preserved, and the density of plantings creates characteristic "pink tunnels."

Uzhhorod Castle

Uzhhorod Castle, the most visited historical monument of the city, is located on a hill in the central part. It is a medieval fortress with thick stone walls and dungeons, which today functions as a museum complex. Its premises house the expositions of the Transcarpathian Museum of Local Lore, and from the castle grounds, a panoramic view of the city, the Uzh River, the open-air museum, and the surrounding areas, including the cherry blossom alleys, opens up.

Uzhhorod Open-Air Museum

Next to the castle is the Uzhhorod Open-Air Museum, an open-air museum that recreates a Transcarpathian village of the 18th-19th centuries. About 14,000 exhibits are collected on an area of 5.5 hectares. Traditional residential and economic buildings are presented here, including Hungarian houses with four-pitched roofs. One of the key objects is the Shelestivska Mykhailivska Church, which combines features of tent and Baroque architecture. The museum is located directly next to the castle, which allows combining a visit to two locations in one route.

Transcarpathian Regional Philharmonic

The Transcarpathian Regional Philharmonic is located in the building of the former Uzhhorod Synagogue. This is an architectural monument that combines historical value with modern cultural functioning. One of the largest organs in Ukraine is installed in the hall under the dome. Therefore, visitors to this place can attend organ music concerts and appreciate the acoustics of the space, complemented by stained glass windows.

Horyanska Rotunda

The Horyanska Rotunda, or St. Anne's Church, is one of the oldest temple structures in Ukraine and is among the few European rotundas that have preserved their original structure. The temple is located in the Horyany microdistrict. It is known for its ancient frescoes and architectural form, which differs from traditional churches. Despite its historical value, this location is less known among tourists, which allows you to explore it in a calmer atmosphere.

When is the spring equinox in 2026 - traditions and beliefs