They agreed on military cooperation, joint steps and activities for the next week: Zelensky on his conversation with Starmer

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer. The parties discussed military cooperation, joint steps and events for the next week. Zelensky wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

As always, a productive conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Europe must be at the table to end the war and build strong security guarantees. The security of Ukraine is inseparable from the security of Europe. We agreed on our military cooperation, joint steps and activities for the next week, which will be very active - Zelensky wrote.

Britain prepares new aid package for Ukraine and sanctions for russia - The Daily Telegraph

He emphasized that the UK and its people are among the biggest supporters of Ukraine.

Recall

Yesterday, February 21, Zelenskyy held a series of talks with the leaders of European states and Côte d'Ivoire. They discussed regional security, cooperation and support for Ukraine in the international arena.