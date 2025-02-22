Britain prepares new aid package for Ukraine and sanctions for russia - The Daily Telegraph

On February 24, the UK government intends to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine and impose additional sanctions against russia. This was reported by The Daily Telegraph, according to UNN.

Details

The British government is also seeking to reassure its allies that it is ready to increase defense spending. During his visit to Washington on February 27, Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans to announce his intention to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2030. Currently, this figure is 2.3%, but no specific timeline for increasing it has been set.

In addition to the international security talks, the British leader will extend an official invitation from King Charles III to U.S. President Donald Trump to pay a state visit to the UK. If Trump accepts this offer, he will become the first US president to make such a visit twice. The previous state reception at Buckingham Palace took place in 2019, when Trump was in his first term.

London's decision to support Kyiv and increase pressure on Moscow is in line with the British government's overall strategy to strengthen European security and maintain international order. In the future, the UK plans to maintain a high level of cooperation with Ukraine in the military and diplomatic spheres.

UK is ready to allocate more than $5.4 billion to help Ukraine - Gilli