Britain prepares new aid package for Ukraine and sanctions for russia - The Daily Telegraph

Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 2295 views

Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 11811 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 11906 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 102323 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 83041 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110711 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116069 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 144178 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115052 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167900 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 93017 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 78320 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 32930 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 60370 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100516 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 11152 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 102258 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 144147 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 135259 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167870 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 5475 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130428 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132442 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161138 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140666 views
Britain prepares new aid package for Ukraine and sanctions for russia - The Daily Telegraph

Britain prepares new aid package for Ukraine and sanctions for russia - The Daily Telegraph

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 83018 views

On February 24, the British government plans to announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine and additional sanctions against the terrorist russian federation.

On February 24, the UK government intends to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine and impose additional sanctions against russia. This was reported by The Daily Telegraph, according to UNN.

Details

The British government is also seeking to reassure its allies that it is ready to increase defense spending. During his visit to Washington on February 27, Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans to announce his intention to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2030. Currently, this figure is 2.3%, but no specific timeline for increasing it has been set.

In addition to the international security talks, the British leader will extend an official invitation from King Charles III to U.S. President Donald Trump to pay a state visit to the UK. If Trump accepts this offer, he will become the first US president to make such a visit twice. The previous state reception at Buckingham Palace took place in 2019, when Trump was in his first term.

London's decision to support Kyiv and increase pressure on Moscow is in line with the British government's overall strategy to strengthen European security and maintain international order. In the future, the UK plans to maintain a high level of cooperation with Ukraine in the military and diplomatic spheres.

UK is ready to allocate more than $5.4 billion to help Ukraine - Gilli12.02.25, 16:16 • 24659 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
karl-iiiCharles III
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
londonLondon

