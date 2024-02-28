$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Zelensky names the countries that will be at risk if russia is allowed to survive in its aggression against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23696 views

Zelenskyy warned that if russia survives its aggression against Ukraine and Putin remains in power, Moscow will try to destabilize other countries, such as the Baltic states and Moldova.

Zelensky names the countries that will be at risk if russia is allowed to survive in its aggression against Ukraine

If russia is given the opportunity to survive the aggression against Ukraine, and the russian dictator putin survives politically, russia will exert influence on the Baltic states, on Moldova and on the Balkan states. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

We should not pay attention to certain provocations. Provocations definitely divide... I believe that the states need to be together today. I believe that russia will do everything to destabilize the situation. It has not swallowed Ukraine. I am grateful to your countries, to the whole world, to our partners, for helping Ukraine to be strong. Now we must not pause, but strengthen Ukraine, because russia will not stop there

- Zelensky said.

According to him, russia is drawing conclusions about the mistakes it made in Ukraine.

It will destabilize (the situation - ed.) if it is given these pauses, if it is given the opportunity to survive this aggression against us, to survive politically, and then it will use other tactics. It will influence those countries where it can get an immediate effect of success, which means smaller countries. That is why I am sure that the Baltic states, Moldova, and the Balkan states are under threat. Wherever the Soviet Union had a presence

- Zelensky said.

Addendum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously stated that russia could invade another country.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Edi Rama
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Moldova
