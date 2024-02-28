Zelensky names the countries that will be at risk if russia is allowed to survive in its aggression against Ukraine

If russia is given the opportunity to survive the aggression against Ukraine, and the russian dictator putin survives politically, russia will exert influence on the Baltic states, on Moldova and on the Balkan states. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

We should not pay attention to certain provocations. Provocations definitely divide... I believe that the states need to be together today. I believe that russia will do everything to destabilize the situation. It has not swallowed Ukraine. I am grateful to your countries, to the whole world, to our partners, for helping Ukraine to be strong. Now we must not pause, but strengthen Ukraine, because russia will not stop there - Zelensky said.

According to him, russia is drawing conclusions about the mistakes it made in Ukraine.

It will destabilize (the situation - ed.) if it is given these pauses, if it is given the opportunity to survive this aggression against us, to survive politically, and then it will use other tactics. It will influence those countries where it can get an immediate effect of success, which means smaller countries. That is why I am sure that the Baltic states, Moldova, and the Balkan states are under threat. Wherever the Soviet Union had a presence - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously stated that russia could invade another country.