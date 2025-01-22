Zelenskyy and Vietnamese Prime Minister discuss economic cooperation

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 121656 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 112748 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 120753 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122365 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 151548 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107221 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 149866 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104082 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113685 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 105779 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 133870 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 103536 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110256 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 107913 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 121645 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 151540 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 149864 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 179459 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 168941 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 107914 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110257 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 133872 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128541 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146238 views
Zelenskyy and Vietnamese Prime Minister discuss economic cooperation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 64338 views

President of Ukraine met with Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Dinh at the World Economic Forum. The parties discussed trade development and agreed to increase the supply of agricultural products.

During the World Economic Forum in Davos, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Dinh. This is reported by UNN with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

Details

On Tuesday, January 21, the Head of State had a meeting with Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Trien. 

Discussed further development of trade and strengthening of economic cooperation 

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine also emphasized the improvement of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. “Over the years, trade between our countries has been growing, and I am glad that we have such strong economic relations. Ukraine is ready to further increase the supply of agricultural products to Vietnam,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Recall

In Davos, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, during which they signed an Agreement on long-term cooperation and support between Ukraine and the Republic of Albania.

Vita Zelenetska

Contact us about advertising