Zelenskyy and Vietnamese Prime Minister discuss economic cooperation

During the World Economic Forum in Davos, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Dinh. This is reported by UNN with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

Details

On Tuesday, January 21, the Head of State had a meeting with Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Trien.

Discussed further development of trade and strengthening of economic cooperation - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine also emphasized the improvement of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. “Over the years, trade between our countries has been growing, and I am glad that we have such strong economic relations. Ukraine is ready to further increase the supply of agricultural products to Vietnam,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Recall

In Davos, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, during which they signed an Agreement on long-term cooperation and support between Ukraine and the Republic of Albania.