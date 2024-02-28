Zelensky reacts to Macron's statement that sending Western troops to Ukraine cannot be ruled out

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he expects French President Emmanuel Macron to provide details of new ideas for strengthening Ukraine when he arrives in Kyiv. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, commenting on Macron's statement that the deployment of Western forces to Ukraine cannot be ruled out, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

Asked whether there is a discussion at the event about the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine, Zelenskyy replied: "I was not at that summit (in Paris - ed.) He (Macron - ed.) said that he would talk about some new ideas on how to strengthen Ukraine. He said he would share information with me when he arrives in Ukraine. He will be here in mid-March.

Zelensky noted that he would be happy to answer such questions when he talks to Macron on this topic, as he will be "deep in details.

The most important thing to do is that when we share different initiatives, they are all like steps 1, 2, 3, 4. The first step is to protect and stay strong. I think it's important because now we have questions about aid packages with our European partners and the U.S....It's very important to be strong right now because we have no alternative. All of us are now dealing with a killer. Hitler Part 2, if we talk about Netflix. But this is real life, dangerous. God forbid that you should see it - Zelensky said

The President added that if any initiatives strengthen Ukraine, they are good for the whole world.

Addendum

French President Emmanuel Macron said that there are no concrete plans to send Western forces to Ukraine, but it cannot be ruled out.

On February 25, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is not negotiating with its partners on the use of their armies in a war on the territory of Ukraine.