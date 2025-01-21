Ukraine and Albania signed a bilateral security agreement: what does it provide for

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Ukraine and Albania signed a bilateral security agreement: what does it provide for

Ukraine and Albania signed a bilateral security agreement: what does it provide for

Kyiv  •  UNN

Zelenskyy and Rama signed an agreement in Davos on 10 years of cooperation between the countries. Albania will provide military assistance and support the training of Ukrainian pilots for F-16s.

In Davos, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, during which they signed an agreement on long-term cooperation and support between Ukraine and the Republic of Albania, UNN reports citing the OP.

Details

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Albania has been providing military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and will continue to do so throughout the ten-year term of the document.

In particular, the country will contribute to the coalition of fighter jets by providing language training for Ukrainian pilots and technicians.

In addition, the two countries will work to deepen defense and industrial cooperation. In particular, this includes joint production with localization in Ukraine.

Ukraine and the UK sign an agreement on centennial cooperation16.01.25, 14:58 • 28971 view

Separate chapters are devoted to economic partnership, security cooperation, bringing Russia to justice, compensation for damages, sanctions against Russia, and cooperation in rebuilding Ukraine.

In addition, Albania has reaffirmed its support for Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO and the Peace Formula.

During the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Adi Rama also discussed specific areas of defense support - what can help Ukraine strengthen its position on the battlefield to bring about a just and lasting peace.

Special attention was paid to the future membership of Ukraine and Albania in the EU. After all, being a full member of the European Union is the goal of both countries.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the official opening of the Embassy of Albania in Ukraine, which took place during the visit of the Albanian Foreign Minister last week.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
edi-ramaEdi Rama
natoNATO
albaniaAlbania
european-unionEuropean Union
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

