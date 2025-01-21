Ukraine and Albania signed a bilateral security agreement: what does it provide for

In Davos, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, during which they signed an agreement on long-term cooperation and support between Ukraine and the Republic of Albania, UNN reports citing the OP.

Details

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Albania has been providing military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and will continue to do so throughout the ten-year term of the document.

In particular, the country will contribute to the coalition of fighter jets by providing language training for Ukrainian pilots and technicians.

In addition, the two countries will work to deepen defense and industrial cooperation. In particular, this includes joint production with localization in Ukraine.

Separate chapters are devoted to economic partnership, security cooperation, bringing Russia to justice, compensation for damages, sanctions against Russia, and cooperation in rebuilding Ukraine.

In addition, Albania has reaffirmed its support for Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO and the Peace Formula.

During the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Adi Rama also discussed specific areas of defense support - what can help Ukraine strengthen its position on the battlefield to bring about a just and lasting peace.

Special attention was paid to the future membership of Ukraine and Albania in the EU. After all, being a full member of the European Union is the goal of both countries.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the official opening of the Embassy of Albania in Ukraine, which took place during the visit of the Albanian Foreign Minister last week.