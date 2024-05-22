ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Albania to be represented at peace summit - Zelensky

Albania to be represented at peace summit - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25872 views

Albania will be represented at the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland, which was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed further defence cooperation with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. Albania will be represented at the Peace Summit in Switzerland, UNN reports.

I talked to a great friend of Ukraine – Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama. We discussed preparations for the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland. I am grateful to the Prime Minister for representing Albania at the summit

- Zelensky wrote in Telegram.

Zelensky told The Prime Minister  of Albania about the situation on the battlefield, in particular about the defense of Kharkiv region.

Discussed further defense cooperation

Zelensky said.

Аddition

The Austrian chancellor in a conversation with Zelensky confirmed participation in the peace summit.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken statedthat his country will be represented at the Peace Summit in Switzerland , which will be held on June 15-16, but cannot yet announce at what level they will be represented at it.

Brazilian President won't attend the Peace Summit on Ukraine: he gave the reason

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
edi-ramaEdi Rama
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
switzerlandSwitzerland
albaniaAlbania
brazilBrazil
telegramTelegram
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

