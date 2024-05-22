Albania to be represented at peace summit - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed further defence cooperation with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. Albania will be represented at the Peace Summit in Switzerland, UNN reports.

I talked to a great friend of Ukraine – Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama. We discussed preparations for the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland. I am grateful to the Prime Minister for representing Albania at the summit - Zelensky wrote in Telegram.

Zelensky told The Prime Minister of Albania about the situation on the battlefield, in particular about the defense of Kharkiv region.

Discussed further defense cooperation Zelensky said.

Аddition

The Austrian chancellor in a conversation with Zelensky confirmed participation in the peace summit.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken statedthat his country will be represented at the Peace Summit in Switzerland , which will be held on June 15-16, but cannot yet announce at what level they will be represented at it.

Brazilian President won't attend the Peace Summit on Ukraine: he gave the reason