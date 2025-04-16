Execution of an unarmed prisoner of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk region: the Ombudsman appealed to the UN and the ICRC

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, appealed to the UN and the ICRC regarding the shooting of an unarmed Ukrainian soldier by Russians in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region, reports UNN.

It became known that on April 11 of this year, three servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were performing combat missions at one of the positions in the Volnovakha district. They were captured by Russian soldiers, but one of the unarmed Ukrainian soldiers was shot by the occupiers! - Lubinets wrote.

The Ombudsman emphasized that this is a violation of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the norms of IHL and is a serious international crime.

I have already sent letters to the UN and the ICRC. The actions of the international community and the reaction must be here and now! The crimes of the Russians must be recorded, and the perpetrators must be brought to justice! It is necessary to put pressure on the Russian Federation so that the arbitrary policy of executions of Ukrainian prisoners ceases! - Lubinets said.

In addition, the Ombudsman called on people who witnessed the executions of Ukrainian servicemen to immediately report it to the "hotline" of the Ukrainian Ombudsman.

I appeal to citizens: if you have witnessed or have any information regarding violations of the rights of citizens of Ukraine, executions of Ukrainian servicemen, please immediately report it to the "hotline" of the Ombudsman of Ukraine at 0800 50 17 20 and to law enforcement agencies. These testimonies are important for establishing the truth. Such information will contribute to the documentation of war crimes, ensuring legal response and bringing the perpetrators to justice in accordance with the norms of international and national law - Lubinets emphasized.

Addition

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that the occupiers shot an unarmed prisoner of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Volnovakha district in the Donetsk region, an investigation has been launched.