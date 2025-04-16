Stubb and Zelensky discussed the situation at the front and a just peace

$41.180.14
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15792 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61527 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163295 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83977 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113859 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89538 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141356 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123509 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 39002 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62922 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Tags
Authors
Popular news

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4322 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4082 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10369 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5118 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3212 views
Publications

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 43021 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163295 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 154602 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141356 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 123509 views
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 97987 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 41202 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 41507 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 41964 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 43730 views
Stubb and Zelensky discussed the situation at the front and a just peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10005 views

Finnish President Alexander Stubb spoke with Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the situation in Ukraine, including the front. The leaders discussed further steps to achieve a just peace.

Stubb and Zelensky discussed the situation at the front and a just peace

Finnish President Alexander Stubb had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which the parties discussed the situation in Ukraine, particularly on the front line, reports UNN.

As always, a good conversation with my friend Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We discussed the situation on the front 

- Stubb said.

In addition to the front, the leaders discussed other important issues for the coming days.

We discussed the situation on the ground, including in the coming days 

- Stubb noted.

The Finnish leader also reiterated that "Ukraine has accepted a complete and unconditional ceasefire." He stressed that the aggressor state, Russia, must do the same.

He added that Finland and Ukraine continue to work towards achieving a just and lasting peace.

Addition

Earlier, Stubb said that Russia is continuing its "barbaric war of conquest" against Ukraine. This is how he commented on the Russian invaders' attack on Sumy.

Stubb also reported that the "Coalition of the Willing" had concluded that at least one European leader should restore contact with Russia and start a dialogue.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Alexander Stubb
Finland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
