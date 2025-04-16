Stubb and Zelensky discussed the situation at the front and a just peace

Finnish President Alexander Stubb had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which the parties discussed the situation in Ukraine, particularly on the front line, reports UNN.

As always, a good conversation with my friend Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We discussed the situation on the front - Stubb said.

In addition to the front, the leaders discussed other important issues for the coming days.

We discussed the situation on the ground, including in the coming days - Stubb noted.

The Finnish leader also reiterated that "Ukraine has accepted a complete and unconditional ceasefire." He stressed that the aggressor state, Russia, must do the same.

He added that Finland and Ukraine continue to work towards achieving a just and lasting peace.

Addition

Earlier, Stubb said that Russia is continuing its "barbaric war of conquest" against Ukraine. This is how he commented on the Russian invaders' attack on Sumy.

Stubb also reported that the "Coalition of the Willing" had concluded that at least one European leader should restore contact with Russia and start a dialogue.