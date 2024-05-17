ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Brazilian President won't attend the Peace Summit on Ukraine: he gave the reason

Brazilian President won't attend the Peace Summit on Ukraine: he gave the reason

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18442 views

Brazilian President Lula da Silva will not attend the Peace Summit on Ukraine, as he sees no "point" in participating in an event that does not involve the two conflicting parties.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will not represent the Brazilian delegation at the Peace Summit on Ukraine to be held in June  in Switzerland. The president  sees no "point" in participating in the Summit, which will not include the two  "conflicting parties." This is reported by CNN Brasil with reference to its sources, UNN reports

Detailand 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited the Brazilian leader to participate in the summit in an interview with Brazilian TV channel CNN on April 18 in Kyiv.

However, according to Brazilian diplomatic sources, Brazil's president and foreign minister  Mauro Vieira  met this week and decided that the delegation representing the country at the summit would not be headed by the president.

However, it has not yet been decided who will fulfill this role.

In Lula's opinion, it makes no sense for the Brazilian leader to participate in a summit that does not involve the two conflicting parties.

Brazilian diplomacy has always insisted on the need for peace talks, but sees no point in a meeting that does not involve the Russians.

Brazil has repeatedly voted at the UN General Assembly to condemn Russia's invasion and defend Ukraine's territorial integrity. But the country did not support sanctions against the Kremlin.

Lula has also made several controversial statements about the war, including one in which he said that the Kyiv government, which was the victim of the invasion, was also responsible for the war. At another time, he said that Western support for the Ukrainians only prolongs the "conflict.

On Wednesday, May 15, Switzerland reported that more than 50 countries had already confirmed their participation in the summit, but did not say how many heads of state were expected to attend.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
cnnCNN
switzerlandSwitzerland
brazilBrazil
south-africaSouth Africa
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

