Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87070 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108488 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151281 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155231 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251398 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174414 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165641 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148360 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226474 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37595 views
March 1, 04:42 PM • 35404 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 69569 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 37510 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 63586 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251398 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226474 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212435 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238158 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 224914 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87064 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 63586 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 69569 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113132 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114011 views
Leaders of three more countries confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit - Zelenskyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35994 views

President Zelenskyy announced that the presidents of Georgia, Malawi, and the prime minister of Liechtenstein have agreed to participate in a peace summit aimed at restoring international law and establishing a just peace for Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today he had a conversation with several other world leaders who agreed to participate in the Peace Summit. These are the presidents of Georgia, Malawi and the prime minister of Liechtenstein. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelensky's statement on his Telegram channel.

Details 

The Head of State emphasized that Kyiv was preparing a real opportunity to restore the full force of international law and bring a just peace to Ukraine.

Three more leaders have confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit. (...) Today I had telephone conversations with President Salome Zurabishvili of Georgia, Prime Minister Daniel Riesch of Liechtenstein, and President Lazarous Chakwera of Malawi. Thank you for your support of Ukraine and willingness to join the Peace Summit in Switzerland

- The President of Ukraine said. 

U.S. to be represented at Peace Summit, but not yet announcing level of representation - Blinken15.05.24, 16:10 • 30261 view

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat the main issues to be discussed during the Peace Summit in Switzerland include the possibility of an "all-for-all" exchange, the return of abducted children and deported Ukrainians to Ukraine, and nuclear safety.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics
switzerlandSwitzerland
telegramTelegram
salome-zurabichviliSalome Zurabishvili
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
hruziia-krainaGeorgia
kyivKyiv

