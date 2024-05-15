U.S. to be represented at Peace Summit, but not yet announcing level of representation - Blinken

The United States will be represented at the Peace Summit in Switzerland, which will be held on June 15-16, but cannot yet announce at what level it will be represented. This was stated by the United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, an UNN correspondent reports.

As for the Peace Summit, we support this initiative and we are confident that it will be successful and we will be represented there. We can't announce anything yet. We are working to make this Summit a success. It is an extremely important mission and we want it to achieve its results. Indeed, we think that the heads of state will sign this agreement and a number of other agreements as well - Blinken said.

Recall

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken saidthat the US and Ukraine are working productively on a security agreement between the two countries, both teams are already finalizing the text and expressed hope that the agreement will be signed in a few weeks.

