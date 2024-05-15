Yermak meets with Danish Prime Minister to discuss military assistance and the Peace Summit

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 86303 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108352 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151149 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155109 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251279 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174378 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165604 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226408 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 36915 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 34755 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68938 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 36934 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63004 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251279 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226408 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212397 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238121 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224879 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 86303 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63004 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68938 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113119 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114000 views
Yermak meets with Danish Prime Minister to discuss military assistance and the Peace Summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 95827 views

Yermak discussed military assistance, Danish support and the upcoming Global Peace Summit with Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, met with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen. UNN reports this with reference to Yermak's post on Telegram. 

Details 

Yermak and Frederiksen discussed military assistance to Ukraine, Denmark's support for Ukraine, and the Global Peace Summit to be held in June. 

"It is very important for us that as many world leaders, Western countries, and the Global South as possible take part in it. We are grateful for the help of our allies," Yermak wrote. 

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said this week that Ukraine could receive F-16s from Denmark within a month.

Frederiksen also called on European countries to supply Ukraine with more Patriot air defense systems. According to her, Europe could provide five or six more such systems.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
mette-frederiksenMette Frederiksen
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
telegramTelegram
denmarkDenmark
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

