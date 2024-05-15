Yermak meets with Danish Prime Minister to discuss military assistance and the Peace Summit

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, met with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen. UNN reports this with reference to Yermak's post on Telegram.

Details

Yermak and Frederiksen discussed military assistance to Ukraine, Denmark's support for Ukraine, and the Global Peace Summit to be held in June.

"It is very important for us that as many world leaders, Western countries, and the Global South as possible take part in it. We are grateful for the help of our allies," Yermak wrote.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said this week that Ukraine could receive F-16s from Denmark within a month.

Frederiksen also called on European countries to supply Ukraine with more Patriot air defense systems. According to her, Europe could provide five or six more such systems.