Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33770 views

A number of countries, including Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and Hungary, have expressed readiness to organize a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia. The White House is considering Budapest as the main venue for trilateral negotiations.

Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations

After the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders to Washington to meet with White House chief Donald Trump, the issue of holding a trilateral meeting of leaders has become even more urgent not only for our state but also for the entire world community. In particular, a number of countries have expressed readiness to organize a meeting between Zelenskyy, Trump, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Where can the Ukrainian president meet with the Russian dictator and will Trump join them - UNN analyzed.

Europeans are looking for a city for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin

Even before the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska, Ukraine's partners began to consider where the meeting should take place. Several European cities were considered for a possible meeting between Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Russian dictator Putin.

In particular, it was reported that the choice of the future meeting place would depend on the results of the summit in Alaska. But from the beginning, everyone agreed that it definitely had to be a European city.

Zelenskyy previously proposed Rome as a meeting place. At the same time, he expressed conviction that a meeting in the Vatican would also be possible.

For his part, Pope Leo XIV confirmed the Vatican's readiness to become a negotiating platform between Ukraine and Russia.

However, the governments of France, Finland, Spain, and Germany prefer a more neutral territory as the meeting place. For example, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the meeting could take place in Switzerland.

"Perhaps Switzerland, I am for Geneva," Macron said.

Meloni and Macron argue over sending troops and location of Zelensky-Putin-Trump summit - report18.08.25, 11:46 • 3538 views

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Italy and Switzerland announced their readiness to host the negotiations. At the same time, Switzerland promises Kremlin chief Putin "immunity" if he "comes to a peace conference" amid the intentions of world leaders to organize a Ukraine-Russia summit.

EU diplomats are also evaluating other venues, including Budapest and Helsinki.

Among European countries, Austria also stated its readiness to host a summit between President Zelenskyy and dictator Putin. At a special European Union summit dedicated to the war in Ukraine, Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker proposed choosing Vienna as a possible venue for negotiations with Russia.

"Our capital has a long tradition as a place of dialogue and offers excellent conditions for the international organizations based here - especially the OSCE," Stocker said.

Trump explained what the future trilateral meeting depends on18.08.25, 20:34 • 3674 views

White House considers Budapest

Officials from the Trump administration report that the White House is planning a possible trilateral meeting between the presidents of the United States, Russia, and Ukraine in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, as the next step in negotiations to end the long-standing war.

Sources told Politico that the US Secret Service is preparing for a summit in the Central European country. This is due to the fact that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is close to President Donald Trump since the American president's first term in office.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "I'm not going to confirm or deny locations," when asked about Budapest during a media briefing at the White House on Tuesday.

Although the Secret Service often considers multiple locations, and the final venue may change, Budapest is becoming the top choice for the White House, two people said on condition of anonymity.

Moscow or Minsk

Russian dictator Putin offered President Trump to hold a meeting in Moscow. According to AFP, citing its own sources, "during a conversation with Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin offered to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Moscow."

However, the American side rejected this idea.

"Putin offered Moscow as a venue, an offer he first made in Anchorage, a senior European diplomat briefed on the conversation said. European leaders were alarmed by such a scenario, but Trump politely declined Putin, the diplomat said," The New York Times reported.

Natalia Eismont, press secretary of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenka, stated that Minsk is ready to mediate a possible meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine if it contributes to a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

"Belarus did not ask and is not asking to be a mediator, but if it is necessary for peace in our fraternal republic – we are ready to organize any meeting. And we will hold everything at the highest level," Eismont emphasized.

She also noted that the issue of a possible meeting was not discussed by Belarusian President Lukashenka during a phone call with US President Donald Trump.

And Istanbul again

Istanbul consistently remains one of the most likely platforms for a trilateral meeting, if only because three meetings of the working groups of Ukraine and Russia took place there. Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that his country is ready to host a summit at the level of the leaders of Ukraine and Russia. He also expressed conviction that the creation of working groups on military, humanitarian, and political issues would pave the way for the summit.

In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron is in favor of this idea.

"The last bilateral talks took place in Istanbul (Turkey)," he added.

Pavlo Zinchenko

