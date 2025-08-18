$41.340.11
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
06:12 PM • 10525 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
05:41 PM • 10145 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
02:38 PM • 20876 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 57854 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
01:21 PM • 41297 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 60403 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 42587 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 121003 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:23 AM • 107259 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list
Trump explained what the future trilateral meeting depends on

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1998 views

Donald Trump stated that holding a trilateral meeting depends on progress in negotiations. He emphasized the importance of achieving concrete results.

Trump explained what the future trilateral meeting depends on

US President Donald Trump stated that if today's meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy goes well, a trilateral meeting involving Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place. Trump said this in the Oval Office at the beginning of his meeting with Zelenskyy, as reported by a UNN correspondent.

"We will have a trilateral meeting if today's goes well," Trump said.

- Trump stated.

In turn, Zelenskyy noted that "we are ready for trilateral negotiations."

Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting began at the White House18.08.25, 20:25 • 1796 views

Anna Murashko

