Trump explained what the future trilateral meeting depends on

US President Donald Trump stated that if today's meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy goes well, a trilateral meeting involving Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place. Trump said this in the Oval Office at the beginning of his meeting with Zelenskyy, as reported by a UNN correspondent.

"We will have a trilateral meeting if today's goes well," Trump said. - Trump stated.

In turn, Zelenskyy noted that "we are ready for trilateral negotiations."

Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting began at the White House