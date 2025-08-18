Trump explained what the future trilateral meeting depends on
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump stated that holding a trilateral meeting depends on progress in negotiations. He emphasized the importance of achieving concrete results.
US President Donald Trump stated that if today's meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy goes well, a trilateral meeting involving Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place. Trump said this in the Oval Office at the beginning of his meeting with Zelenskyy, as reported by a UNN correspondent.
"We will have a trilateral meeting if today's goes well," Trump said.
In turn, Zelenskyy noted that "we are ready for trilateral negotiations."
