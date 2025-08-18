Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting began at the White House

A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump has begun in the Oval Office at the White House. They have already started making their first statements, writes UNN.

Details

"It's a great honor to have President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with us... I think progress is being made... As you know, we recently had a good meeting with the Russian president - and I think there's a chance something will come of it," Trump said at the beginning of the meeting.

"If things go well today, we'll have a trilateral meeting - and I think when we do that, there will be a sufficient chance to stop the war," Trump said.

"People are being killed, and we want to stop that... I know the president, I know myself, and I believe Vladimir Putin wants it to stop," Trump said.