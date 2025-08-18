Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting began at the White House

$41.340.11
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 34906 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
01:21 PM • 30535 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 40735 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 33728 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 107624 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:23 AM • 104390 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
August 18, 03:44 AM • 58951 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 75303 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 80193 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 100615 views
Budapest accuses Ukraine of pipeline attack, Kyiv respondsVideoAugust 18, 10:02 AM • 87617 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 79278 views
Ukraine at the finish line: when can negotiation clusters with the EU open?August 18, 11:22 AM • 28910 views
Media learned the composition of participants in the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump04:07 PM • 18979 views
Publications
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 34831 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 40665 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 79857 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 101174 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 107581 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting began at the White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

The meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States has begun in the Oval Office of the White House. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump are already making their first statements.

Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting began at the White House

A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump has begun in the Oval Office at the White House. They have already started making their first statements, writes UNN.

Details

"It's a great honor to have President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with us... I think progress is being made... As you know, we recently had a good meeting with the Russian president - and I think there's a chance something will come of it," Trump said at the beginning of the meeting.

"If things go well today, we'll have a trilateral meeting - and I think when we do that, there will be a sufficient chance to stop the war," Trump said.

"People are being killed, and we want to stop that... I know the president, I know myself, and I believe Vladimir Putin wants it to stop," Trump said.

Julia Shramko

