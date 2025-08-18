Meloni and Macron argue over sending troops and location of Zelensky-Putin-Trump summit - Media

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, before a meeting in Washington as part of peace efforts regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, warned allies that it is now necessary to support the efforts of the US President, while arguing with French President Emmanuel Macron about sending troops and about the venue for a trilateral meeting between Putin, Zelenskyy, and Trump – she insists on Rome, Macron aims for Geneva, reports Corriere della Sera, writes UNN.

It is reported that the day before in Rome, Meloni joined a video call of the "coalition of the willing" to develop a common line to be presented today at the White House, when leading European leaders, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will meet with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. And in the evening, still on the phone, she left for Washington.

"No one can predict whether a real step forward will be made. (...) They say that the real stumbling block in yesterday's leaders' talks was the format of press releases. The White House considered a brief communication between Trump and Zelenskyy in the Oval Office immediately after their personal meeting. But the risk to be feared, as Meloni explained to her allies, is that all this could turn into a power grab led by Trump, which would ultimately silence Zelenskyy and all leaders, or into a dangerous overlap of voices and positions. Therefore, there is strong pressure on Trump to instead adopt a more institutional model, like in Alaska: statements by both presidents without the possibility of asking questions, ultimately," the publication writes.

And concludes: "We'll see if Trump is convinced." "Of course, as Meloni tells her colleagues, for now, all that can be done is to support his efforts with patience and persistence, without attacking him, even if his overly friendly tone in communicating with Putin weakens this desire. But the Prime Minister also told other leaders yesterday: the risk is that Trump, if attacked, will undermine everything and effectively say that Ukraine does not want peace, that Europe is not cooperating, and then they can do whatever they want, because the Americans will directly negotiate with the Russians. A disaster that will leave Europe in a dead end. Therefore, they will be content with what they have," the publication states.

As noted, Meloni wrote in a statement that during earlier discussions, "the importance of continued cooperation with the United States to end the conflict and achieve peace that guarantees Ukraine's sovereignty and security, which must be involved in every decision," was confirmed. In addition, "the discussion confirmed the need to maintain collective pressure on Russia and provide firm and reliable security guarantees."

"Obviously, the words exchanged by the leaders in their more intimate conversations were more general. The key point for the Prime Minister, who also discussed this issue with Zelenskyy, was to assure Ukraine that it will not be left alone in the future. And that - the plan, "invented by us," as the Prime Minister repeats - the application of NATO Article 5 can be extended in such a way that in case of an attack on Ukraine, it will be defended by the alliance, even if it is not structurally part of it," the publication notes.

This idea, as the publication writes, "does not convince Macron, who insists on direct intervention by European countries to protect Ukraine with military contingents." But, as noted, Meloni objected: "Russia has 1.3 million soldiers: how many should we send for them to complete the task?" And again: "If one of our soldiers dies, will we pretend that nothing happened, or should we react? Because if we react, it is obvious that NATO will have to do the same. And then we could just as well activate this article immediately."

"This idea seems to interest both Zelenskyy and Trump, but less so Macron, who does not like Italy's position, in a clash of positions that has been going on for some time. This will be a decisive step, the first of other "extremely complex" issues, as the Prime Minister put it: the adoption of the Russian language as official, the territories claimed by Putin, the ceasefire," the publication writes. And notes: "But the security issue is preventive: what can Zelenskyy bring to concede some of the Russians' conditions and explain to his compatriots that "death is worth something"? Automatic defense, the Prime Minister is convinced, would be a "concrete, solid result" for him. We will see tonight whether there will be any progress," the publication notes.

"And whether, perhaps, the Italian proposal of Rome as the venue for a possible trilateral meeting between Putin, Zelenskyy, and Trump will be realized. The latter two would not object, but here too, a tug-of-war continues: it seems that yesterday Macron was outraged by this possibility, suggesting Geneva instead. Meloni, reportedly, reassured him with a (verbal - ed.) "jab." Now is not the time for disagreements," the publication indicates.

Before the meeting, Trump stated on his social media Truth Social: "Tomorrow (August 18 - ed.) is a big day at the White House. Never before have so many European leaders been there at once. It is a great honor for me to host them!!!".

