Zelenskyy arrived in the USA for a meeting with Trump and European leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington. He announced this on Telegram, informs UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, on Monday he will have a meeting with US President Donald Trump and European leaders.

Grateful to the US President for the invitation. We all equally want to quickly and reliably end this war. And peace must be lasting. Not like it was years ago, when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea and part of our East – part of Donbas, and Putin used it simply as a springboard for a new attack. Or when Ukraine was given seemingly "security guarantees" in 1994, but it didn't work - wrote the President.

He emphasized that "it was not worth giving up Crimea then, just as after 2022 Ukrainians did not give up Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv."

Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for their independence. Now our soldiers have success in Donetsk and Sumy regions. I am confident that we will protect Ukraine, effectively guarantee security, and our people will always be grateful to President Trump, to everyone in America, to every partner, for their support and invaluable assistance - Zelenskyy noted.

He emphasized that Russia must end this war, which it started itself.

"And I hope that our common strength with America, with our European friends, will force Russia to a real peace," the head of state summarized.

Recall

The night before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plane headed to the USA.

US President Donald Trump refused a joint meeting with European leaders and will receive Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alone.

He also reposted on social media a message stating that Ukraine should be ready to lose part of its territory to Russia in order not to lose even more.

Zelenskyy stated that the Constitution of Ukraine makes it impossible to renounce territory or trade land.

At the same time, European leaders condemned proposals to transfer Ukrainian territories to Russia for peace. They emphasized Ukraine's sovereign right to determine the terms of peace.

