August 17, 06:51 PM
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
August 17, 05:11 PM
Kyiv residents warned about loud noises in the city center on August 17: what happened
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
Exclusives
Zelenskyy arrived in the USA for a meeting with Trump and European leaders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington for a meeting with US President Donald Trump and European leaders. He emphasized the importance of lasting peace and expressed gratitude for the support.

Zelenskyy arrived in the USA for a meeting with Trump and European leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington. He announced this on Telegram, informs UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, on Monday he will have a meeting with US President Donald Trump and European leaders.

Grateful to the US President for the invitation. We all equally want to quickly and reliably end this war. And peace must be lasting. Not like it was years ago, when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea and part of our East – part of Donbas, and Putin used it simply as a springboard for a new attack. Or when Ukraine was given seemingly "security guarantees" in 1994, but it didn't work

- wrote the President.

He emphasized that "it was not worth giving up Crimea then, just as after 2022 Ukrainians did not give up Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv."

Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for their independence. Now our soldiers have success in Donetsk and Sumy regions. I am confident that we will protect Ukraine, effectively guarantee security, and our people will always be grateful to President Trump, to everyone in America, to every partner, for their support and invaluable assistance

- Zelenskyy noted.

He emphasized that Russia must end this war, which it started itself.

"And I hope that our common strength with America, with our European friends, will force Russia to a real peace," the head of state summarized.

Recall

The night before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plane headed to the USA.

US President Donald Trump refused a joint meeting with European leaders and will receive Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alone.

He also reposted on social media a message stating that Ukraine should be ready to lose part of its territory to Russia in order not to lose even more.

Zelenskyy stated that the Constitution of Ukraine makes it impossible to renounce territory or trade land.

At the same time, European leaders condemned proposals to transfer Ukrainian territories to Russia for peace. They emphasized Ukraine's sovereign right to determine the terms of peace.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

