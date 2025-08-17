$41.450.00
Zelenskyy: real security guarantees for Ukraine are provided by a strong army, not Putin's promises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

President Zelenskyy stated that security guarantees for Ukraine lie in a strong army and its financing. He called Putin's words about readiness to provide guarantees mere rhetoric.

Zelenskyy: real security guarantees for Ukraine are provided by a strong army, not Putin's promises

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that security guarantees for Ukraine lie in its own strong army, its financing, and weapons, while he called Putin's words about readiness to provide guarantees mere rhetoric. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's statement at a briefing in Brussels.

Details

When asked about Putin's statement to Trump that he understands Ukraine needs security guarantees and what guarantees would satisfy Ukraine, Zelenskyy replied:

"I don't know what Putin and Trump actually talked about. What Trump said about the signal regarding security guarantees is much more important than Putin's thoughts. Because Putin will not give any security guarantees. Security guarantees are a strong army, only Ukraine can provide that. The financing of this army can only be provided by Europe. Weapons - that can be provided by our domestic production, European production, but there are scarce things that are only available in the USA. That's what I consider security guarantees."

He also emphasized that the signal from the "Russian side" about security guarantees means that "they will not occupy us further." But, as Zelenskyy stressed, "these are just words for now" and this needs to be discussed in a trilateral meeting format.

As for the White House - I am very productively and positively inclined

- added the President.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for a bilateral meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. After that, he will participate in an online meeting of the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing."

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
European Commission
White House
Donald Trump
Brussels
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine