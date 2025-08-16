$41.450.00
"Equivalent to NATO's Article 5": Media learned about security guarantees for Ukraine under discussion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 612 views

At Trump's briefing after the summit with Putin, security guarantees for Ukraine, which is not a NATO member, were discussed. These guarantees are equivalent to NATO's Article 5, which provides for collective defense.

"Equivalent to NATO's Article 5": Media learned about security guarantees for Ukraine under discussion

During US President Donald Trump's briefing for European leaders after the summit with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Alaska, security guarantees for non-NATO Ukraine were discussed, The Guardian reports, writes UNN.

Details

A source familiar with the situation told Reuters that these guarantees would be equivalent to Article 5, which states that if a NATO ally becomes the victim of an armed attack, every member of the alliance will consider it an armed attack against all members of the alliance.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as Sky TG24 writes, stated that the discussion of security guarantees was the area where the "most interesting developments" occurred during the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska.

"The key point remains security guarantees to prevent further Russian invasions, and this is an aspect where the most interesting developments were recorded in Anchorage." Only reliable and credible guarantees in this regard can prevent new wars and aggression. In this regard, President Trump today revived Italy's idea of security guarantees, inspired by NATO's Article 5

- Meloni stated.

According to her, "the starting point of the proposal is the definition of a collective security clause that allows Ukraine to enjoy the support of all its partners, including the US, ready to intervene in case of a renewed attack." "European states remain united in supporting Ukraine at this stage of negotiations. The path to peace is not easy, but it is important that it has been taken," Meloni noted.

Addition

In a joint statement released earlier today, European leaders said: "No restrictions should be placed on the Armed Forces of Ukraine or on its cooperation with third countries. Russia cannot have a veto right on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO."

European leaders: no restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and their cooperation, and no Russian veto right on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO16.08.25, 13:19 • 3054 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
European Council
Reuters
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
Ukraine