European leaders: no restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and their cooperation, and no Russian veto right on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO

Russia cannot have the right to veto Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine and its cooperation with third countries should not be restricted, according to a joint statement by European leaders, writes UNN.

No restrictions should be imposed on the Armed Forces of Ukraine or its cooperation with third countries. Russia cannot have a veto right against Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO.

- stated in the declaration of European leaders.

They made this statement following negotiations with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump regarding the results of his summit with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

This is a statement by President von der Leyen, President Macron, Prime Minister Meloni, Chancellor Merz, Prime Minister Starmer, President Stubb, Prime Minister Tusk, President Costa.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that Putin called the cessation of Western arms supplies to Ukraine a necessary condition for signing a ceasefire. Russia's demands to Ukraine also included the demand never to join NATO, to reduce military ties with the alliance, and to become a neutral state with a limited army.