European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
08:59 AM • 11870 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
07:28 AM • 23244 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 141129 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 150516 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 108286 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 99906 views
Trump and Putin met in Alaska
August 15, 06:26 PM • 86294 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 126853 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 238423 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
European leaders: no restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and their cooperation, and no Russian veto right on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

European leaders stated that Russia cannot have a veto right on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO. They also emphasized the absence of restrictions for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and its cooperation with third countries.

Russia cannot have the right to veto Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine and its cooperation with third countries should not be restricted, according to a joint statement by European leaders, writes UNN.

No restrictions should be imposed on the Armed Forces of Ukraine or its cooperation with third countries. Russia cannot have a veto right against Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO.

- stated in the declaration of European leaders.

They made this statement following negotiations with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump regarding the results of his summit with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

This is a statement by President von der Leyen, President Macron, Prime Minister Meloni, Chancellor Merz, Prime Minister Starmer, President Stubb, Prime Minister Tusk, President Costa.

European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that Putin called the cessation of Western arms supplies to Ukraine a necessary condition for signing a ceasefire. Russia's demands to Ukraine also included the demand never to join NATO, to reduce military ties with the alliance, and to become a neutral state with a limited army.

Julia Shramko

