European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2246 views

European leaders discussed the results of Trump's meeting with Putin and reaffirmed support for Ukraine. They emphasized the need for security guarantees for Ukraine.

European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees

European leaders made a joint statement following talks involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with US President Donald Trump on the results of his summit with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, noting that Ukraine itself should make decisions regarding its territory, that they are ready to cooperate on holding a trilateral summit with European support, and that Ukraine should have ironclad security guarantees, writes UNN.

Details

"Early this morning, President Trump debriefed us and President Zelenskyy following his meeting with the Russian President in Alaska on 15 August 2025.

Leaders welcomed President Trump's efforts to stop the killing in Ukraine, end Russia's war of aggression, and achieve just and lasting peace.

As President Trump said ‘there's no deal until there's a deal'. As envisioned by President Trump, the next step must now be further talks including President Zelenskyy, whom he will meet soon.

We are also ready to work with President Trump and President Zelenskyy towards a trilateral summit with European support.

We are clear that Ukraine must have ironclad security guarantees to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We welcome President Trump's statement that the US is prepared to give security guarantees. The Coalition of the Willing is ready to play an active role. No limitations should be placed on Ukraine's armed forces or on its cooperation with third countries. Russia cannot have a veto against Ukraine‘s pathway to EU and NATO.

It will be up to Ukraine to make decisions on its territory. International borders must not be changed by force.

Our support to Ukraine will continue. We are determined to do more to keep Ukraine strong in order to achieve an end to the fighting and a just and lasting peace.

As long as the killing in Ukraine continues, we stand ready to uphold the pressure on Russia. We will continue to strengthen sanctions and wider economic measures to put pressure on Russia's war economy until there is a just and lasting peace," - leaders said in joint statement.

Ukraine can count on our unwavering solidarity as we work towards a peace that safeguards Ukraine's and Europe's vital security interests", 

This is a statement by President von der Leyen, President Macron, Prime Minister Meloni, Chancellor Merz, Prime Minister Starmer, President Stubb, Prime Minister Tusk, President Costa.

Julia Shramko

