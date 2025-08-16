$41.450.00
Advertisement
UNN Lite





Actual
Trump, in conversation with Zelenskyy and European leaders, revealed Putin's unchanging demands regarding Donbas - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 510 views

Donald Trump, in a conversation with European leaders and Zelenskyy, stated that Putin demands Ukraine to cede control over the entire Donbas. European leaders confirmed that Ukraine independently decides on its territory and needs security guarantees.

Trump, in conversation with Zelenskyy and European leaders, revealed Putin's unchanging demands regarding Donbas - Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump, during a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, stated that although Ukraine itself must decide what to do with its territory, the position of the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin has not changed - he still wants Kyiv to cede control over the entire Donbas in eastern Ukraine, Bloomberg reports, citing a source, writes UNN.

Trump stated during the conversation that although Ukraine itself decides what to do with its territory, Putin's position has not changed - he still wants Kyiv to cede control over the entire Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

- the publication writes, citing a person familiar with the matter who wished to remain anonymous.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly ruled out ceding all of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. "Russia would stop advancing its claims on parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions that it does not currently control, effectively freezing the front lines there," Bloomberg writes.

"Trump's main goal, as reported during the conversation, is to achieve a quick peace agreement, not a ceasefire," a source said.

Trump after talks with Zelenskyy and European leaders: the best way to end the war is to go directly to a peace agreement16.08.25, 12:01 • 3956 views

European officials welcomed Trump's efforts during the phone call with the US president. They also reiterated their call for a trilateral meeting between Trump, Putin, and Zelenskyy, according to people familiar with the discussion.

Putin-Trump-Zelenskyy trilateral summit not discussed yet - Kremlin16.08.25, 09:25 • 6072 views

"European leaders reiterated that Ukraine will make decisions regarding its territory, and that the current line of contact should be the starting point for negotiations," the publication writes.

During the conversation with Trump, which lasted over an hour, they confirmed Ukraine's need for reliable security guarantees and promised to continue military assistance.

"Some European officials are concerned that Trump will now pressure Zelenskyy to make territorial concessions to reach a deal," sources familiar with the matter report.

Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump16.08.25, 11:59 • 7468 views

Julia Shramko

