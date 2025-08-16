Trump, in conversation with Zelenskyy and European leaders, revealed Putin's unchanging demands regarding Donbas - Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump, during a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, stated that although Ukraine itself must decide what to do with its territory, the position of the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin has not changed - he still wants Kyiv to cede control over the entire Donbas in eastern Ukraine, Bloomberg reports, citing a source, writes UNN.

Trump stated during the conversation that although Ukraine itself decides what to do with its territory, Putin's position has not changed - he still wants Kyiv to cede control over the entire Donbas in eastern Ukraine. - the publication writes, citing a person familiar with the matter who wished to remain anonymous.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly ruled out ceding all of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. "Russia would stop advancing its claims on parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions that it does not currently control, effectively freezing the front lines there," Bloomberg writes.

"Trump's main goal, as reported during the conversation, is to achieve a quick peace agreement, not a ceasefire," a source said.

European officials welcomed Trump's efforts during the phone call with the US president. They also reiterated their call for a trilateral meeting between Trump, Putin, and Zelenskyy, according to people familiar with the discussion.

"European leaders reiterated that Ukraine will make decisions regarding its territory, and that the current line of contact should be the starting point for negotiations," the publication writes.

During the conversation with Trump, which lasted over an hour, they confirmed Ukraine's need for reliable security guarantees and promised to continue military assistance.

"Some European officials are concerned that Trump will now pressure Zelenskyy to make territorial concessions to reach a deal," sources familiar with the matter report.

