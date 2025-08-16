$41.450.06
August 15, 11:06 PM • 70320 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 95147 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 61354 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 57653 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 53791 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 109376 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 188375 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 85268 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 172155 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 57061 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Putin-Trump-Zelenskyy trilateral summit not discussed yet - Kremlin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 906 views

Yury Ushakov, aide to the head of the Kremlin, stated that the topic of holding a trilateral Putin-Trump-Zelenskyy summit has not been discussed yet. He also does not know when the next meeting between Putin and Trump will take place.

Yuri Ushakov, aide to the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, stated that the topic of holding a trilateral summit between Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not been discussed yet, Russian media reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

He added that he does not yet know when the next meeting between Putin and Trump will take place.

To be continued...

Julia Shramko

