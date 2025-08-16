Putin-Trump-Zelenskyy trilateral summit not discussed yet - Kremlin
Kyiv • UNN
Yury Ushakov, aide to the head of the Kremlin, stated that the topic of holding a trilateral Putin-Trump-Zelenskyy summit has not been discussed yet. He also does not know when the next meeting between Putin and Trump will take place.
Yuri Ushakov, aide to the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, stated that the topic of holding a trilateral summit between Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not been discussed yet, Russian media reported on Saturday, writes UNN.
Details
He added that he does not yet know when the next meeting between Putin and Trump will take place.
To be continued...