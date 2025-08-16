Trump after talks with Zelenskyy and European leaders: the best way to end the war is to go directly to a peace agreement

US President Donald Trump, following the summit with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European and NATO leaders, stated a common opinion that the "best" way to end Russia's war against Ukraine is to move directly to a peace agreement, and not just a ceasefire agreement, writes UNN.

A wonderful and very successful day in Alaska! The meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin went very well, as did the late-night phone conversation with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and various European leaders, including the esteemed NATO Secretary General. Everyone came to the conclusion that the best way to end the terrible war between Russia and Ukraine is to move directly to a peace agreement that will end the war, and not just a ceasefire agreement, which is often not implemented. - Trump wrote.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with US President Donald Trump following the Alaska summit, indicating that Ukraine confirms its readiness to work as productively as possible for peace and supports a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the US, and Russia, and that he is going for talks with Trump in Washington on Monday.

