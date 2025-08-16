"Prefers a comprehensive agreement": Trump revealed Putin's war plans to Zelenskyy and NATO

US President Donald Trump informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO leaders following the Alaska summit that the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin seeks a comprehensive agreement instead of a ceasefire, and Trump believes a quick peace agreement is better than a ceasefire, citing sources, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on X on Saturday, writes UNN.

