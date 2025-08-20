MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot

People's Deputy Vasyl Nimchenko was robbed in a parking lot near a Kyiv supermarket. This was reported to UNN by the police.

Details

The incident occurred in the Darnytskyi district of the capital. According to the agency's interlocutor, Nimchenko left a shopping cart with groceries, which also contained a bag with documents and money, unattended for some time. After a while, the MP discovered that the bag was gone.

He contacted the police, and they detained a taxi driver on suspicion of theft.

An investigation into all circumstances of the incident is currently underway.