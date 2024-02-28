Meeting with the Prime Minister of Albania and the summit: Zelenskyy to discuss defense cooperation and Euro-Atlantic path in Tirana

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting the Albanian capital Tirana today, where he plans to meet with Prime Minister Edi Rama and take part in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit to discuss defense cooperation, support for Ukraine's Peace Formula and a common path to the Euro-Atlantic goal. The Head of State announced this on Wednesday in social media, UNN reports.



Today I am working in Tirana. I will meet with an uncompromising friend of Ukraine, Edi Rama, and take part in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit. (...) In the Ukraine-Southeast Europe format, which is being held for the second time, we will talk about our common path to the Euro-Atlantic goal. I will propose to support Ukraine's efforts to ensure a just and lasting peace, the organization of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland - Zelensky said.

According to him, he will also meet with the Prime Minister of Albania and his team. "We will hold talks on defense and political cooperation, support for the Peace Formula and work on security agreements. Albania is one of the countries that joined the G7 Vilnius Declaration, for which we are very grateful," the President noted.

The Head of State also announced bilateral meetings with the summit participants.

