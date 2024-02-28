$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 36907 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 140868 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 85556 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 310604 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 258222 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 199208 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235807 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252650 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158786 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372382 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Meeting with the Prime Minister of Albania and the summit: Zelenskyy to discuss defense cooperation and Euro-Atlantic path in Tirana

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26239 views

President Zelenskyy visits Tirana, Albania, to meet with Prime Minister Edi Rama and attend the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit to discuss defense cooperation, support for Ukraine's peace efforts, and their common path to Euro-Atlantic integration.

Meeting with the Prime Minister of Albania and the summit: Zelenskyy to discuss defense cooperation and Euro-Atlantic path in Tirana

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting the Albanian capital Tirana today, where he plans to meet with Prime Minister Edi Rama and take part in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit to discuss defense cooperation, support for Ukraine's Peace Formula and a common path to the Euro-Atlantic goal. The Head of State announced this on Wednesday in social media, UNN reports.

Today I am working in Tirana. I will meet with an uncompromising friend of Ukraine, Edi Rama, and take part in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit. (...) In the Ukraine-Southeast Europe format, which is being held for the second time, we will talk about our common path to the Euro-Atlantic goal. I will propose to support Ukraine's efforts to ensure a just and lasting peace, the organization of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

- Zelensky said.

According to him, he will also meet with the Prime Minister of Albania and his team. "We will hold talks on defense and political cooperation, support for the Peace Formula and work on security agreements. Albania is one of the countries that joined the G7 Vilnius Declaration, for which we are very grateful," the President noted.

The Head of State also announced bilateral meetings with the summit participants.

Zelensky arrived in Albania

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Edi Rama
Switzerland
Albania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
