Zelensky arrived in Albania

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the capital of Albania, Tirana. This was announced by Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hassani on Twitter (X), UNN reports .

On the night of February 28, the official posted a photo.

"It is a great honor to welcome President Zelensky in Tirana. A key moment for strengthening bilateral ties and solidarity with Ukraine in its heroic struggle against Russian aggression," he captioned the photo.

It is worth noting that the Office of the President of Ukraine had not previously informed the President of Ukraine about the visit of the head of state to Albania.

