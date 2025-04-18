US scientists discovered a color that can only be seen under laser pulses

American scientists claim to have discovered a color that no one has seen before. The discovery was made during an experiment involving the effects of laser pulses on the eyes, stimulating retinal cells. This is reported by The Guardian, as conveyed by UNN.

According to the publication, US researchers exposed their eyes to laser pulses. By stimulating individual retinal cells, the laser pushed their perception beyond natural boundaries.

To describe the color, the researchers showed an image of a turquoise square, which they named "olo," but stressed that this hue can only be experienced through laser manipulation of the retina.

It's impossible to convey this color in words or on a monitor – said Austin Roorda, a visual scientist on the team.

"The whole point is that this is not a color that we see, it simply doesn't exist. The color we see is its version, but it absolutely pales in comparison to the 'olo' experience," he added.

"It's not a new color," said John Barbour, a scientist at the University of London. "It is a more saturated green that can only be obtained by a subject with a normal red-green chromatic mechanism when the sole input comes from M-cones." According to him, the work had "limited value."

Researchers believe that the tool, named Oz vision after the Emerald City in L.N. Frank Baum's books, will help them investigate fundamental scientific questions about how the brain creates visual perception of the world. But it may have other applications. By individually stimulating retinal cells, researchers can learn more about color blindness or diseases that affect vision, such as retinitis pigmentosa.

