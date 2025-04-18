US scientists discovered a color that can only be seen under laser pulses

$41.380.17
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 36275 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 50797 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 63234 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 68396 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 105296 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 91673 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 155155 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 53934 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 137761 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 85048 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 87845 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 20591 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against three Chinese companies amid accusations of Beijing arming Russia

April 18, 01:25 PM • 23039 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 18432 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 15040 views
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

05:00 PM • 36275 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 87897 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 143835 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 155155 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 137761 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Charles III

Rustem Umerov

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

United Kingdom

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 15075 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 18466 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 20626 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 55331 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 67938 views
9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

US scientists discovered a color that can only be seen under laser pulses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1298 views

American scientists announced the discovery of a color that no one had ever seen before by stimulating retinal cells with a laser. This shade, called "olo", can only be perceived this way and cannot be transmitted otherwise.

US scientists discovered a color that can only be seen under laser pulses

American scientists claim to have discovered a color that no one has seen before. The discovery was made during an experiment involving the effects of laser pulses on the eyes, stimulating retinal cells. This is reported by The Guardian, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the publication, US researchers exposed their eyes to laser pulses. By stimulating individual retinal cells, the laser pushed their perception beyond natural boundaries. 

To describe the color, the researchers showed an image of a turquoise square, which they named "olo," but stressed that this hue can only be experienced through laser manipulation of the retina.

It's impossible to convey this color in words or on a monitor

– said Austin Roorda, a visual scientist on the team.

"The whole point is that this is not a color that we see, it simply doesn't exist. The color we see is its version, but it absolutely pales in comparison to the 'olo' experience," he added.

"It's not a new color," said John Barbour, a scientist at the University of London. "It is a more saturated green that can only be obtained by a subject with a normal red-green chromatic mechanism when the sole input comes from M-cones." According to him, the work had "limited value."

Researchers believe that the tool, named Oz vision after the Emerald City in L.N. Frank Baum's books, will help them investigate fundamental scientific questions about how the brain creates visual perception of the world. But it may have other applications. By individually stimulating retinal cells, researchers can learn more about color blindness or diseases that affect vision, such as retinitis pigmentosa.

Recall

Scientists have discovered that the brain of budgies, known for their ability to imitate sounds, is surprisingly similar to the human brain in language control. According to scientists, research on budgies may help in the future treatment of language disorders.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

HealthNews of the WorldTechnologies
The Guardian
United States
