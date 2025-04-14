Gray is in trend: the most popular colors of new cars in Ukraine have been named

In the first quarter of 2025, Ukrainians most often bought new passenger cars of gray color. The absolute favorite in this segment was the TOYOTA RAV-4 crossover. This is reported by Ukrautoprom in Telegram, writes UNN.

Of the new passenger cars sold in the first quarter of 2025, a third were gray. The TOYOTA RAV-4 crossover took the lead in the gray team. - the message says.

White came in second place - it was chosen by 29% of buyers. Most white cars are registered among RENAULT Duster.

Classic black took third place with a result of 17%. The leader among black cars turned out to be the TOYOTA Land Cruiser Prado.

Another 7% of Ukrainian motorists opted for blue cars - the most popular model among them was the SKODA Octavia.

Green closes the top five (6%), in which RENAULT Duster was most often bought.

