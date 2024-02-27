Zelenskyy met with the Prince of Saudi Arabia: they discussed the Peace Formula and economic cooperation
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to discuss the Formula for Peace and opportunities for bilateral economic cooperation between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. The head of the Ukrainian state said this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.
The parties discussed the points of the Peace Formula and the progress that can be made in their implementation.
Saudi leadership can help find just solutions. We appreciate the Prince's commitment to help restore genuine peace and are grateful for his advice and support
In addition, the President of Ukraine spoke about Kyiv's efforts and dialogue with partners to prepare for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland at the level of leaders.
The meeting also discussed the content of the summit and the steps that can be taken to restore real security for Ukraine, Europe and the global community of nations.
An important topic of the meeting was the specific opportunities for bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia in the economic and technological spheres. Our teams will work in the relevant areas discussed today
This afternoon, February 27, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Saudi Arabiato discuss the Peace Formula and the return of prisoners and deportees.