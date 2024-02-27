Zelenskyy met with the Prince of Saudi Arabia: they discussed the Peace Formula and economic cooperation

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 4238 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 49531 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 188102 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 109170 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 366535 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295293 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211061 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243058 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254493 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160608 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 117281 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113216 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42767 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56530 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 108304 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 109544 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 188102 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 366535 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 243582 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295293 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 7538 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32693 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 57418 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 43626 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 114042 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelenskyy met with the Prince of Saudi Arabia: they discussed the Peace Formula and economic cooperation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35330 views

President Zelenskyy met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to discuss the Formula for Peace and opportunities for bilateral economic cooperation between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia.

Zelenskyy met with the Prince of Saudi Arabia: they discussed the Peace Formula and economic cooperation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. The head of the Ukrainian state said this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The parties discussed the points of the Peace Formula and the progress that can be made in their implementation.

Saudi leadership can help find just solutions. We appreciate the Prince's commitment to help restore genuine peace and are grateful for his advice and support

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the President of Ukraine spoke about Kyiv's efforts and dialogue with partners to prepare for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland at the level of leaders.

The parties discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula: Zelenskyy talks to Prince of Saudi Arabia27.11.23, 17:32 • 27682 views

The meeting also discussed the content of the summit and the steps that can be taken to restore real security for Ukraine, Europe and the global community of nations.

An important topic of the meeting was the specific opportunities for bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia in the economic and technological spheres. Our teams will work in the relevant areas discussed today

- the Head of State summarized. 

Recall

This afternoon, February 27, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Saudi Arabiato discuss the Peace Formula and the return of prisoners and deportees.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Switzerland
Saudi Arabia
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08