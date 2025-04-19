Explosions were heard in Odessa: drones recorded them
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Odesa on the night of April 19. Before this, the movement of enemy drones towards the city was recorded, the mayor warned of an attack, particularly in the Peresyp district and the center.
Explosions were heard in Odesa on the night of April 19. Before that, the movement of enemy kamikaze drones towards the city was recorded. This is reported by UNN with reference to Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov on Telegram.
Explosions are heard in the city!
"Peresypskyi district, attention! The enemy attack continues. City center, be careful!" - added the official.
Recall
On April 16, as a result of a night drone attack on Odesa, three people were injured, and fires broke out in residential and warehouse buildings. Rescuers, State Emergency Service psychologists, and police worked on the sites.
