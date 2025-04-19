Explosions were heard in Odessa: drones recorded them

Explosions were heard in Odesa on the night of April 19. Before that, the movement of enemy kamikaze drones towards the city was recorded. This is reported by UNN with reference to Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov on Telegram.

Explosions are heard in the city! - wrote Hennadiy Trukhanov at 01:31.

"Peresypskyi district, attention! The enemy attack continues. City center, be careful!" - added the official.

Recall

On April 16, as a result of a night drone attack on Odesa, three people were injured, and fires broke out in residential and warehouse buildings. Rescuers, State Emergency Service psychologists, and police worked on the sites.

