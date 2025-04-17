$41.220.04
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 2554 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 10089 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12557 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 15989 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22208 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37531 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49328 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from "gray" Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64675 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83525 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113505 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

"Russia uses every day and every night to kill": Zelenskyy showed the consequences of the Russian night attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7806 views

As a result of the night attacks by the russians on Ukraine, there are dead and wounded, including in Dnipro and Odesa. Zelenskyy stressed the need to increase pressure on the aggressor.

"Russia uses every day and every night to kill": Zelenskyy showed the consequences of the Russian night attack

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the night attacks by Russian troops, including on Dnipro and Odesa, noting that "Russia uses every day and every night to kill," and emphasizing the need to continue to put pressure on the aggressor state, and showed the consequences of the Russian attack, writes UNN.

Details

"It was a difficult night in Dnipro - a Russian drone strike. On ordinary houses, on ordinary civilian infrastructure. The rubble is being cleared. There are currently 16 people in the city's hospitals, a total of 28 people were injured, including four children. Everyone is being provided with assistance. Unfortunately, three people were killed in this Russian strike, including a girl, Veronika, she was only 17 years old... My condolences to her family and friends," Zelenskyy said.

The President added that Russian invaders also launched drone strikes on Odesa. As a result, three people were injured. Houses, a pharmacy and a church were also damaged. Air bombs were also dropped on Sumy region and ballistic missiles on Kharkiv region and Donetsk region.

The Head of State once again emphasized that the defense packages provided by partners save people's lives. He called for continued pressure on the aggressor state.

"Every defense package from partners for Ukraine now, all forms of support from the world for our resilience - this is literally the protection of lives. Russia uses every day and every night to kill. We must put pressure on the killers and help life to end this war and guarantee a lasting peace," the President emphasized.

Supplement

The Air Force reported that Russia launched five missiles at Ukraine overnight, including two ballistic missiles, and 75 drones, 25 drones were shot down, 30 did not reach their targets. Four regions were affected by the Russian attack.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
9K720 Iskander
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
