"Russia uses every day and every night to kill": Zelenskyy showed the consequences of the Russian night attack

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the night attacks by Russian troops, including on Dnipro and Odesa, noting that "Russia uses every day and every night to kill," and emphasizing the need to continue to put pressure on the aggressor state, and showed the consequences of the Russian attack, writes UNN.

Details

"It was a difficult night in Dnipro - a Russian drone strike. On ordinary houses, on ordinary civilian infrastructure. The rubble is being cleared. There are currently 16 people in the city's hospitals, a total of 28 people were injured, including four children. Everyone is being provided with assistance. Unfortunately, three people were killed in this Russian strike, including a girl, Veronika, she was only 17 years old... My condolences to her family and friends," Zelenskyy said.

The President added that Russian invaders also launched drone strikes on Odesa. As a result, three people were injured. Houses, a pharmacy and a church were also damaged. Air bombs were also dropped on Sumy region and ballistic missiles on Kharkiv region and Donetsk region.

The Head of State once again emphasized that the defense packages provided by partners save people's lives. He called for continued pressure on the aggressor state.

"Every defense package from partners for Ukraine now, all forms of support from the world for our resilience - this is literally the protection of lives. Russia uses every day and every night to kill. We must put pressure on the killers and help life to end this war and guarantee a lasting peace," the President emphasized.

Supplement

The Air Force reported that Russia launched five missiles at Ukraine overnight, including two ballistic missiles, and 75 drones, 25 drones were shot down, 30 did not reach their targets. Four regions were affected by the Russian attack.